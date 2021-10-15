IPL 2021: [Watch] Ziva Dhoni cheers for CSK in final vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in action against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared an adorable video of their daughter Ziva cheering for the team as they were put in to bat by KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Watch the cute video here:

The video picked up close to 1 lakh views within an hour of Sakshi posting it on Instagram.

Ziva is seen at all CSK games, with a flag and whistle, and is always one of their biggest cheerleaders at the stadium.

Faf du Plessis leads CSK charge in IPL 2021 final

After Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first, CSK's dependable openers got them off to yet another flying start.

They put on 61 runs for the first wicket before Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in the deep by Shivam Mavi off Sunil Narine.

Nonetheless, Gaikwad overtook KL Rahul as the season's leading run-scorer with his 32 off 27, finishing the season with a tally of 635 runs.

Robin Uthappa came in at no. 3 and continued from where he had left off in the last match. The IPL veteran smashed 31 off 15 deliveries to ensure KKR's usually-miserly spinners were not able to hold CSK down.

Narine eventually trapped Uthappa LBW as he tried a reverse sweep, but Moeen Ali came in and took over from him.

Ali and Faf du Plessis took CSK to a strong finish as they posted 192/3 in their 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis scored 86 off 59, falling to Shivam Mavi in the final delivery of the innings. The South African hit seven boundaries and cleared the fence thrice.

He finished just two runs short of opening partner Gaikwad in the race for the Orange Cap.

Moeen Ali finished unbeaten on 37 off 20.

