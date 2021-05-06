IPL 2021: “We were asked to pack our bags and leave for home” – Khaleel Ahmed comments on suspension of the tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pacer Khaleel Ahmed was surprised on hearing about the developments on May 4th, which resulted in IPL 2021 getting suspended indefinitely. Khaleel admitted that the SRH camp had no idea how the COVID-19 virus entered the tournament's bio-bubble.

Khaleel Ahmed was in his hotel room when he was informed that someone from the SRH team had tested positive for COVID-19. The fast bowler and the rest of the team were asked to remain in their rooms and await further instructions.

“I was in my room and I was informed that someone from our team has tested positive. We were all asked to remain in our rooms and wait for further instructions from the BCCI. After some time, the BCCI protocols list came in and we were asked to pack our bags and leave for home," Khaleel Ahmed told the Times of India.

"The BCCI and the franchise asked us to reach home safely. This was the first thing they conveyed to us. We will wait for further instructions from the management,” added Khaleel Ahmed.

On May 4th, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19, which put the day’s game between MI and SRH in jeopardy. This was a day after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from KKR and two non-playing personnel from the CSK squad also tested positive for the virus.

These developments prompted the BCCI to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely. However, Khaleel Ahmed is still unclear how SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“We were all in a bio-bubble and following strict guidelines. There was no chance of coming into contact with anyone. I am really surprised that it (the virus entering the bio-bubble) happened. As per the protocols, we were asked to remain in our rooms, not to contact anyone (in person) and follow proper hand wash/sanitization," said Khaleel Ahmed.

"While dining or talking to any coaches or management, we were asked to wear masks. We all were following the protocols religiously and without any mistakes," added Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel Ahmed welcomes the BCCI's decision to suspend IPL 2021

Khaleel Ahmed also went on to state that ‘there is nothing more important than life’ and he respects the decision to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely.

“There is nothing more important than life right now. I respect the BCCI’s decision to suspend the IPL for now. Right now, a couple of players have been infected and they might infect the entire team. So, the BCCI took the correct decision to send us home back safely,” added Khaleel Ahmed.

Unlike the overseas players, the Indian contingent did not face too many difficulties while returning home. Khaleel said that the BCCI had taken full responsibility for getting both the Indian and foreign players back to their families.