IPL 2021: We are confident Hardik and Krunal Pandya will come back strongly - Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that the franchise is confident of Hardik and Krunal Pandya returning to form soon.

The Pandya brothers have failed to deliver with the bat for MI this season. On Friday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well, both Hardik and Krunal Pandya fell for single-figure scores. Their failures have hurt MI in IPL 2021.

However, at a virtual press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said that the MI management isn't too worried about the batting form of the Pandya brothers, observing in this regard:

“Not really. They (Pandya brothers) have been doing really (well); they have been working really hard in the nets every day, every day practice session. I feel it’s just a matter of one game. Everyone is trying to take that responsibility in every game. It is just that it is not working. It happens in the sport. I am sure they will come back really strongly.”

MI were handed their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2021 on Friday. After going down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday, the defending champions were handed a nine-wicket thrashing by PBKS in Chennai.

Once we fire, there is no looking back: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the conditions in Chennai have been in complete contrast to the ones MI are used to facing at home at the Wankhede. He, however, said that the team isn’t complaining and is trying its best to adapt to the conditions on offer. Suryakumar Yadav elaborated in this regard:

“I think the conditions are obviously different (in Chennai and Mumbai). But we are trying our best in practice to adapt to the conditions. During nets or match practice, we try to replicate the conditions. But it is just not working to our liking as of now. We are 100% sure, going forward, we will fight back because we have been in such situations before, and we have come back stronger. I think we can definitely make a comeback. It is just a matter of one game. Once we fire, there is no looking back.”

Suryakumar Yadav has looked in sublime form in IPL 2021 but has not been able to convert his starts into big knocks. He scored 56 against KKR and was dismissed for 24 and 33 in his last two matches.