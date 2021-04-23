IPL 2021: “We are very lucky we still get a chance to play cricket” - Chris Woakes on playing in COVID times

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Chris Woakes has said that cricketers should consider themselves lucky, as they are able to do what they love in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 edition of the IPL is being played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. Nevertheless, there have been a few challenges. A few players have tested COVID positive, while Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingstone quit the tournament, citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Chris Woakes knows things are far from ideal, but at least cricketers are able to play the game, for which he is very grateful. In this regard, he was quoted as saying in an AFP interview:

"It's a shame with the situation at the moment, with the people all around the world having to deal with Covid, which isn't ideal. Within the bubble, we are trying to stay positive. We are very lucky we still get a chance to play cricket and entertain people on the outside."

Chris Woakes admitted that playing under the present circumstances has a very different feel. He revealed that he is spending time with his English mates to stay occupied

"Very different times we are all living in at the moment. It's a very different IPL, no fans, bio-secure bubble, so definitely has a different feel to it. To keep busy, I have got two English teammates with me in Sam Billings and Tom Curran. We spend quite a lot of time together," said Chris Woakes.

IPL perfect preparation for T20 World Cup: Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes has said that playing the IPL in India is the ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is going to be held in the country later this year. Chris Woakes elaborated:

"Bowling to world-class players in India on small grounds, good pitches, that can be as hard as it gets for a bowler. Every IPL team is stacked with world-class players, so you are testing yourself against the best players in the world in tough conditions. Obviously (with) the World Cup being here at the end of the year, it's perfect preparation."

Delhi Capitals have got off to a good start in IPL 2021, winning three of their four games. In their most recent outing, they beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Reflecting on the franchise’s performance so far, Chris Woakes said:

"It has been a great start for us; we have won three of our four games. I have enjoyed being part of the group; they have been very welcoming.”

DC will next face SRH in Chennai on Sunday, April 25.