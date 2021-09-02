IPL 2021: "We need to adapt to the weather conditions quickly" - Shreyas Iyer opens up on how Delhi Capitals will approach training sessions

Shreyas Iyer, who returns to the Delhi Capitals fold after missing the first leg of IPL 2021 due to injury, said the franchise's initial goal was to get used to the hot and humid conditions in the UAE.

Delhi, who sit atop the points table with 12 points, have had a couple of training sessions since they landed in the UAE. The players looked in a good mojo as they resume their hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.

Speaking on Delhi Capitals' YouTube channel, Shreyas Iyer highlighted that they would take things slowly and their priority would be to acclimatize to the conditions.

"We had a team meeting and we discussed how we would be progressing in these practice sessions before the matches start. And we decided that we would be going incrementally.

"Not that we have to give it all because the climate is different over here, the weather conditions, it's not as similar to what we have played in India. We need to adapt to the weather conditions and acclimatize as quick as possible & thats what our mindset should be and thats what we have been planning so far."

Delhi Capitals are among the first few teams to kick-start their preparations in the UAE. With a top-four finish in sight, the Ricky Ponting-coached side will be desperate to end their trophy drought in the UAE.

"I was eagerly waiting to come back with the team" - Shreyas Iyer

We’re moving into top gear now 🔥 So good to get our first training session in the bag 💪 pic.twitter.com/xUyedAHNBP — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 29, 2021

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire IPL 2021 tournament earlier this year with a dislocated shoulder he suffered during the series against England.

However, with the T20 extravaganza postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis, Shreyas Iyer is once again back to complete unfinished business with Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on his return, Shreyas Iyer stressed that he was looking forward to a great season ahead and winning the trophy for Delhi.

"I was eagerly waiting to come back with the team & without your love and support, I wouldn't be standing here in front of the camera looking at you guys.

"But thank you so much for being there with me and showering your blessings and love so that I could recover really faster and make sure that I entertain you all like I did for past six years. Looking forward to a great season and let us all be together."

The Delhi Capitals begin their campaign in the second half of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

