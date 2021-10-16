IPL 2021: "We're the most consistent team to lose the final too" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was calm and composed as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a superb comeback to win their fourth IPL title, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in Dubai.

Batting first, CSK rode on to a superb batting display from their top-order to post 192 runs on the board. Kolkata got off to a flying start thanks to Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill.

However, the Super Kings bounced back to put things back in order for themselves. Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two each to take CSK over the line.

When quizzed about Chennai's consistency in the tournament, MS Dhoni nonchalantly played down the conversation. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the CSK skipper said:

"Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts."

Incidentally, the Chennai Super Kings have reached the IPL final a total of nine times and have lost on five occasions. Their last final appearance came in 2019 when they went down to the Mumbai Indians.

"We don't talk a lot" - MS Dhoni on team meetings

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings boast a number of experienced cricketers in their ranks. When asked about team meetings between these players, MS Dhoni stated he believes in one-on-one conversations more. Dhoni said:

"Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot at [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure. Our practice sessions have been good."

The Chennai Super Kings captain also lauded runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the brand of cricket they played in the second phase of IPL 2021. Speaking about KKR, Dhoni said:

"Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. It's difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team and support staff. The break really helped them."

KKR were in the seventh spot with only two wins at the end of the first half of the tournament. However, they played a completely different brand of cricket in the UAE, winning five out of their remaining seven matches to make it to the playoffs.

They defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals on their way to the final.

