IPL 2021: “We're lucky, at least we're getting to do what we like” - Rohit Sharma on life in COVID times

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has said that cricketers are lucky to be able to play the sport at a time when many others are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma opened up on how life has changed for cricketers post the COVID-19 outbreak. A grateful Rohit Sharma observed:

"A lot of people are going through hard times; a lot of people are not able to work. Not able to do what they like to. At least we're lucky that we're getting to do what we like. But I am happy playing cricket, which is what I love at the end of the day.”

The MI captain revealed that, on a personal level, the last six months have been difficult for him.

Rohit Sharma got injured during the IPL last year and missed most of the Australia tour, except for the last two Tests. The 33-year-old opened up in this regard:

"For me, it was a bit tough because I was injured in the IPL, and I had to go and get my hamstring sorted. Then we had a very challenging tour of Australia after that, and I missed quite a bit of it. But the whole world has seen what we did in Australia. The performance that was put in by the team was so pleasing to see, especially by the younger players in the team who had just come into the squad, taking up the responsibility, rising to the occasion.”

Bio-bubble has helped in team bonding: Rohit Sharma

In the post-COVID world, cricketers have had to adapt themselves to the unique challenge of life in a bio-bubble.

Many players have come out in the open over the psychological impact of the restrictions inside a bubble. But Rohit Sharma says that living in a bio-bubble has its positives as well. Elaborating how it has aided in improving team bonding, the right-hander said:

"If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how we can get the best out of this bubble life as well. Like we've had some good times in the bubble. Especially during the IPL in the UAE, we had some solid memories that we created in the UAE.”

Rohit Sharma continued in this regard:

"Plus the bubble life in Australia and now in India, when we played against England, it was good. We got to know a lot of players, who usually don't come out of their room. So we had the team room, where we used to go out and chill, which is something, I feel, has changed from the previous year. It's nice to have the company around and have that bonding going".

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be aiming for an unprecedented three-peat of IPL titles this year after triumphing in the previous two editions of the competition.