IPL 2021: "We wanted to score it before 14 overs" - KL Rahul reacts after PBKS pull off a convincing win over CSK

KL Rahul played an astounding knock as Punjab Kings (PBKS) thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 135 runs, KL Rahul went all guns blazing against the CSK bowlers to chase down the target with seven overs to spare. The Punjab Kings skipper admitted they were advised to finish the game within 14 overs to better their net run rate.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. https://t.co/4fDtMBffN5

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, KL Rahul said:

"It was really hot today. The plan was simple. The numbers guys told us a few permutations and combinations and told us what gives us the best chance. We wanted to score it before 14 overs, so I had the licence from ball one. Just one of those days when it comes off.

"Had complete clarity of what I wanted to do and that was pleasing. All the shots hit the middle of the bat. I don't think I've creamed the ball might this well in some time. That felt nice."

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 98 runs from 42 balls, a knock which included seven fours and eight sixes, to go past the target. Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram chipped in with 12 and 13 runs respectively.

"The one I played to [Josh] Hazlewood" - KL Rahul on his favorite shot

KL Rahul plays a pull shot off Josh Hazlewood (Credit: IPL/BCCI)

The Punjab Kings captain played some breathtaking shots during his 98-run innings. From some eye-pleasing cover drives to sweeping fast bowlers over square-leg boundaries, KL Rahul was on full display in Dubai.

Speaking of his favorite shot, Rahul was quick to pick the pull shot off Josh Hazlewood as the best of the lot.

"Favourite shot was the one I played to Hazlewood. I love the pull and the one over square leg was my favourite," Rahul continued.

Many have spoken about KL Rahul's strike rate while playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL. The 29-year-old had earlier received a lot of flak for calling strike rates 'overrated'.

Kaushik @_CricKaushik_ @khelgyani_abhi @klrahul11 KL Rahul literally walked his talk. Said that's not the way he wants to play but his team wanted him to. And next game literally ripped strike rate merchants apart @khelgyani_abhi @klrahul11 KL Rahul literally walked his talk. Said that's not the way he wants to play but his team wanted him to. And next game literally ripped strike rate merchants apart

KL Rahul came out on Thursday and said that he always puts his team's needs on top.

"There's been a lot of talk about the strike rates and stuff. Myself and the team know how we want to play. I'll always put the teams need first. I feel like I may end up letting the team down if I play how I want to play. But today, this was how I needed to play.

"When you get going, you feel like you can hit the ball all over the park. The only thing I tell myself is that I'm not a power player and look to time the ball in the right areas. Today was one of those days where I felt I could hit every ball. Love that feeling, I'm very happy," KL Rahul concluded.

Punjab Kings had a mixed campaign as they ended their campaign with 12 points from 14 matches.

