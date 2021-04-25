IPL 2021: “What happened in the last over was no fluke” - Faf du Plessis on Ravindra Jadeja’s sixes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis has said that Ravindra Jadeja’s six-hitting spree in the last over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was no fluke.

Ravindra Jadeja whacked five sixes off Harshal Patel in the last over of the innings after CSK batted first on winning the toss. Ravindra Jadeja finished on an unbeaten 62 off only 28 balls as CSK piled up 191-4.

At a virtual press conference following CSK’s 69-run triumph over RCB, Du Plessis said about Ravindra Jadeja’s last-over brilliance:

“It was really good. Obviously, Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) has been playing very well this season. His batting has improved a lot. He has become a very consistent performer with the bat for us. What happened in the last over was no fluke. Jaddu trains well. He hits a lot of sixes in practice. It was a huge momentum shift. Up until that point, it was a par score. We were on 160-165, but the great hitting towards the end made it probably a bit too much for the opposition on a slow wicket.”

Thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s blitzkrieg, CSK piled up a tall total on the board. The all-rounder then starred with the ball as well, claiming 3 for 13 and cleaning up both Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Not a lot of people can hit the stumps as consistently as Ravindra Jadeja does: Faf du Plessis

Apart from impressing with the bat and ball, Ravindra Jadeja made an impact with his fielding once again. He ran out Dan Christian with a direct hit as RCB crumbled under pressure.

Speaking about Ravindra Jadeja’s legendary fielding prowess, Faf du Plessis gushed:

“I have always thought playing against Jaddu that he’s is the most dangerous fielder. When South Africa play against India, we always talk about being careful when running twos to Jadeja on the boundary because he has got an absolute gem of an arm. He is diving around; he is stopping the balls. He is really leading from the front in that department. To be so accurate in the 30-yard circle is a great skill to have. Not a lot of people can hit the stumps as consistently as he does. He’s really enjoying his cricket at the moment. When a guy is oozing confidence like that, it is a great asset to have in your team.”

Ravindra Jadeja was named the Man of the Match for his spectacular all-round show as CSK ended RCB’s unbeaten run in IPL 2021.