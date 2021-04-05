When I got selected in the auction, I went to the room and screamed: CSK's Hari Shankar Reddy

Chennai Super Kings' newest fast bowler Hari Shankar Reddy got quite emotional after earning a contract from the Chennai-based franchise at the IPL 2021 auction.

In a recent IGTV video uploaded by the Chennai Super Kings on Instagram, Hari Shankar Reddy disclosed how he felt on auction day. Reddy was with his teammates at the time.

However, after the Chennai Super Kings acquired his services, he went to his room and screamed. The 22-year-old Andhra player could not believe that he had been picked in the IPL Auction.

"When I got selected in the auction and the players were congratulating me, I went to the room and screamed. 'Come on, YES!' at the top of my voice. I was wondering if it was dream or real. I don't know what I was going through," Harishankar Reddy said.

Hari Shankar Reddy further mentioned that he remembered a scene from the Nani-starrer Telugu movie Jersey, where the protagonist also had a similar reaction to Reddy after receiving a place in the team.

Normal audience may not connect with why he shouts: Hari Shankar Reddy on the train scene in Jersey movie

The Jersey movie is also based on a cricketer's life. Likening the movie's lead character to himself, Hari Shankar Reddy stated that he could relate his journey with that movie.

"My favorite actor is Nani, Natural Star Nani. I have seen his jersey movie a lot of times, especially the train scene. The scene shows him getting added to the team after a lot of struggle. It made me very emotional because I can feel that pain. Normal audience may not connect with why he shouts and probably think it is overacting. As a player, I can understand it better - the pain and the struggle," Hari Shankar Reddy added.

Hari Shankar Reddy was recently in the headlines for uprooting MS Dhoni's leg stump during CSK's practice sessions. It will be exciting to see how the young talent performs in his first IPL season.