IPL 2021: When two old friends meet; Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya's greetings has fans excited

With IPL 2021 set to roll starting September 19, the rivalry on the field is all set to enthrall fans. That said, the off-the-field camaraderie between the players is a treat to watch.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik had a chance to leave their fans excited. The latter took to Instagram to post an image of the duo having a chat during the IPL season.

He captioned the image: "Oh hello, long time no see Mr. Pandya 👀 #ipl2021". In reply, Pandya had a crisp, but impactful response: "My amazing dk ❤️"

You can view the post below:

KKR and MI's run in IPL 2021

KKR endured a horrid run in the first half of IPL 2021, recording just two wins from seven matches. They are currently seventh in the points table heading into the UAE leg. KKR will need to win most of their remaining games and hope some of the other results go their way if they are to make the playoffs.

At the other end, it was typical MI as they floundered some of their starts in the initial stages of the IPL, but eventually made up for it. They are currently fourth in the IPL points table 2021 with four wins and three losses from seven games, one rung below the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

They played their last game of IPL schedule 2021 on May 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They had their big-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard to thank after he walloped a 34-ball-87 studded with six fours and eight sixes to take them across the line in their chase of 219.

Also Read

Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season and the first of the UAE leg. Twenty-nine games took place during the first phase of the tournament in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

Edited by Aditya Singh