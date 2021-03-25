Who is Afghanistan youngster Fazalhaq Farooqi? All about CSK’s latest net bowling recruit

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday that fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has left for India. The 20-year-old will serve as a net bowler for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021.

The youngster is an unknown entity in international cricket. He has played just one T20I for Afghanistan and is the second international fast bowler to join CSK’s net bowling set-up after South African pacer Hardus Viljoen.

Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL ! pic.twitter.com/xwaVB71pfS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2021

Who is Fazalhaq Farooqi?

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a left-arm fast-medium bowler. He was born on September 22, 2000, in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan. The 20-year-old recently made his international debut in a T20I game against Zimbabwe earlier in the month. He enjoyed a solid outing, returning with figures of 1/27.

Although Farooqi has been a part of 12 first-class and six List A matches, he has played just two T20s in his young career.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was one of the stars of Afghanistan’s U-19 World Cup campaign in 2020. The left-arm seamer picked up five wickets in four matches at a healthy economy rate of 5.12.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's prior IPL experience

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been part of the IPL before, serving as Kings XI Punjab's (now named Punjab Kings) net bowler in the 2020 edition of the T20 competition.

Last year, Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled to the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Mayank Agarwal. Ahead of his experience in the UAE, where IPL 2020 was played, Farooqi was thankful for the huge opportunity provided to him.

“I am glad I have got the opportunity because IPL is a huge platform for me to grow as a player and to be with world-class players. I’m sure it is going to be a wonderful experience for me,” he said.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s presence in the CSK nets is bound to help their batsmen ahead of IPL 2021. The fast bowler bowls at a good pace and his left-arm angle will throw up a different challenge for the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Faf du Plessis.