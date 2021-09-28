IPL 2021: Why are Andre Russell and Prithvi Shaw not playing in today's KKR vs DC match?

Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell and Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman Prithvi Shaw have both missed out on their respective playing XIs for today's IPL 2021 match in Sharjah.

Andre Russell strained his hamstring while fielding during KKR's recent encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Later, the team's mentor David Hussey only revealed that the West Indian "felt something pop" in his leg which needed tending. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan didn't confirm the extent of his injury or the possible recovery time during the toss either.

Andre Russell's loss could be decisive for the two-time champions, given how he looked in pristine bowling form in the UAE. He currently sits on 183 runs at a strike rate of 152.50 and 11 wickets at an average of just over 16 after 10 games in IPL 2021.

Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, also picked up an injury while batting during DC's last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and didn't take the field in the second innings. The 21-year-old is currently the second-highest scorer for the franchise this season with 329 runs from 10 matches.

Prithvi Shaw's record against KKR is also magnificent - four half-centuries in last five games. Seeing him on the bench will perhaps come as some relief to Morgan and his team.

Who are playing in place of Andre Russell and Prithvi Shaw in today's KKR vs DC match?

KKR have replaced Andre Russell with veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. This is a more conservative choice, arguably made after considering Russell's ability to bowl in middle overs and at the death. Southee doesn't have a convincing record in the IPL - 28 wickets in 40 matches at 46.18 - but he could help the team with his vast experience.

Meanwhile, DC brought Steve Smith into the team, owing to injuries to Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis.

Smith played six games in the first half of the tournament in India, scoring 104 runs. It will be interesting to see how he fares while partnering with Shikhar Dhawan in the top order.

KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first in Sharjah.

Edited by Samya Majumdar