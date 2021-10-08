×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2021: Why is Manish Pandey captaining SRH in their final match against MI?

Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey at the toss. (PC: IPLT20.com)
Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey at the toss. (PC: IPLT20.com)
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 08, 2021 07:45 PM IST
News

In a major surprise in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s final game of the IPL 2021, Manish Pandey, and not Kane Williamson, strolled out for the toss in Abu Dhabi.

The right-handed batter, who hasn't played in almost half of the team's matches this season, is captaining the side for the first time in his IPL career. At the toss, he explained that his return was a 'last-minute call' prompted by injuries to both Kane Williamson and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Manish Pandey said Williamson had a niggle in his elbow while Kumar picked up a minor injury during SRH's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The new captain explained:

"Yeah, definitely my first game as captain for SRH. Something new to look at, many beginnings bring a brighter future. It was a last-minute call, Kane got injured. You know, slight niggle in his elbow. Bhuvi also had a small niggle in his finger in the last game. So we had to make these two changes."
Here are the #Risers to take on Mumbai Indians in our last game of #IPL2021. Two changes to the #Risers side, as Kane and Bhuvi have niggles. Manish and Nabi replace them in the Playing XI. #SRHvMI #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 https://t.co/X206tjx7BM

By replacing Kane Williamson with Manish Pandey, the SRH camp once again gave a clear indication of David Warner's future with the franchise. Warner is SRH's most successful batsman and the only captain to win an IPL trophy with them.

Warner not playing even with an overseas spot available should all but confirm SRH's outlook with regards to his role in the side in IPL 2022.

Manish Pandey's batting record in IPL 2021

🚨 Toss Update from Abu Dhabi 🚨@mipaltan have elected to bat against @SunRisers. #VIVOIPL #SRHvMIFollow the match 👉 iplt20.com/match/2021/55 https://t.co/olIwIWqLmx

Manish Pandey has played seven matches for SRH this season and the 32-year-old amassed 223 runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike rate of 114.36.

While these numbers don't look too bad, it was Manish Pandey's inability to finish games despite getting starts that cost him his place midway through the season. He was replaced by younger players like Priyam Garg and Virat Singh.

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

It will be interesting to see how the Karnataka lad fares in his first game as captain.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी