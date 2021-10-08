IPL 2021: Why is Manish Pandey captaining SRH in their final match against MI?

In a major surprise in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s final game of the IPL 2021, Manish Pandey, and not Kane Williamson, strolled out for the toss in Abu Dhabi.

The right-handed batter, who hasn't played in almost half of the team's matches this season, is captaining the side for the first time in his IPL career. At the toss, he explained that his return was a 'last-minute call' prompted by injuries to both Kane Williamson and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Manish Pandey said Williamson had a niggle in his elbow while Kumar picked up a minor injury during SRH's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The new captain explained:

"Yeah, definitely my first game as captain for SRH. Something new to look at, many beginnings bring a brighter future. It was a last-minute call, Kane got injured. You know, slight niggle in his elbow. Bhuvi also had a small niggle in his finger in the last game. So we had to make these two changes."

By replacing Kane Williamson with Manish Pandey, the SRH camp once again gave a clear indication of David Warner's future with the franchise. Warner is SRH's most successful batsman and the only captain to win an IPL trophy with them.

Warner not playing even with an overseas spot available should all but confirm SRH's outlook with regards to his role in the side in IPL 2022.

Manish Pandey's batting record in IPL 2021

Manish Pandey has played seven matches for SRH this season and the 32-year-old amassed 223 runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike rate of 114.36.

While these numbers don't look too bad, it was Manish Pandey's inability to finish games despite getting starts that cost him his place midway through the season. He was replaced by younger players like Priyam Garg and Virat Singh.

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

It will be interesting to see how the Karnataka lad fares in his first game as captain.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar