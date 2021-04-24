IPL 2021: "Winning the IPL is the ultimate goal" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith is one of the best batsmen in the world right now. The Aussie player has won the Cricket World Cup once, but he has never been a part of an IPL-winning squad.

This year, Steve Smith earned a contract from the Delhi Capitals. Smith made his debut for the franchise on April 18 against the Punjab Kings, and he has scored 42 runs in two innings in IPL 2021.

The right-handed batsman is keen to win his first IPL trophy this year. During his appearance on DC All Access, Steve Smith was asked about his experience at the Capitals, where he stated that winning the championship was the ultimate goal.

"It hasn't been difficult at all, just a really good group of people. Ana, who brings everyone together, you know for a common cause, and that's trying to do everything we can, to make the time enjoyable for everyone but winning the IPL is obviously the ultimate goal."

📹 | In conversation with one of the best in the world, @stevesmith49 on being part of the DC family, cricket, and how he likes his coffee 😉#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCAllAccess @OctaFX @ITCGrandChola pic.twitter.com/Kfs2mnNTI7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 24, 2021

Steve Smith was captain of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. However, the Royals released him after the franchise finished last in the previous season. DC signed Smith for ₹2.2 crore at IPL Auction 2021. They benched him for the first two matches before giving him his maiden DC cap against Punjab.

Nice to spend a bit of time in the middle with Shikhar the other day: Steve Smith

Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith helped the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a 53-run partnership for the second wicket against the Mumbai Indians. The two batsmen ensured that the Delhi Capitals chased the 138-run target without losing too many wickets.

Commenting on his partnership with Dhawan, Steve added:

Advertisement

"Nice to spend a bit of time in the middle with Shikhar the other day. You know he's batting superbly, so takes a lot of pressure off. So it was nice to spend some time out there and enjoy it and yeah hopefully some big runs in the next few games."

Steve Smith will be in action tomorrow evening when the Delhi Capitals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.