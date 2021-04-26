IPL 2021: With only 4 overseas players left, Rajasthan Royals seek player loans

One of the worst affected IPL franchises due to injuries and exit of players citing bubble fatigue and other COVID-related concerns, Rajasthan Royals are seeking player loans.

Rajasthan Royals have lost two of their star performers to injuries - Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Further, England batsman Liam Livingstone and Australian pacer Andrew Tye have pulled out of IPL 2021.

As a result, just five games into the tournament, Rajasthan Royals have only four overseas players left in their squad - Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rajasthan Royals have written to other IPL franchises, seeking player loans. According to IPL rules, "the loan window will start at 9 AM IST on the day following the 20th league match scheduled for the season and will end at noon IST on the day following the 56th league match scheduled for the season."

The 20th match of IPL 2021 was played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Sunday. DC won after clinching the first Super Over of the season.

A CEO from one of the franchises confirmed to Cricbuzz in this regard:

"We have received a request from them a couple of days ago, and we have not decided on it. The team management will take a call.”

Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/stYywf3tBW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2021

As per IPL rules, a player who has featured in less than two matches during the season can be loaned. Moreover, "each franchisee may loan no more than three of its players to the same franchisee during the season."

The consent of the player is also mandatory.

Rajasthan Royals’ performances in IPL 2021 so far

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have featured in five matches in IPL 2021 so far, winning two and losing three. They began their campaign with a heartbreak, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four runs despite a scintillating century from Samson.

Rajasthan Royals registered their first victory of IPL 2021, defeating a strong Delhi Capitals (DC) outfit by three wickets, courtesy a six-hitting cameo by Chris Morris. After being thrashed by CSK (45 runs) and RCB (ten wickets), the Royals recovered to defeat KKR by six wickets in their most recent game.

While Rajasthan Royals lost the services of Archer before the start of IPL, Stokes was ruled out just one match into the season.

Moreover, after Livingstone pulled out of IPL 2021 citing bio-bubble fatigue, Tye too headed back to Australia to avoid getting 'locked out of the country'.