IPL 2021: “Won't be a new role if I am leading an attack” - Chris Morris on Jofra Archer’s absence

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has stated that leading the Rajasthan Royals attack in the absence of Jofra Archer would be nothing new to him.

England pacer Jofra Archer, who spearheaded the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack last season, is doubtful for IPL 2021, owing to a freak injury he suffered before the India tour. Archer dropped a fish tank at home and ended up cutting his hand. He has undergone surgery for the same.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Chris Morris asserted that he has opened the bowling for his previous franchises as well. He said in this regard:

"Every single team that I have played in the IPL, my role has been with the new ball and at the death. That doesn't really change. I have always had fast bowlers in the team, and I've been their supporting act.”

Chris Morris continued:

“It won't be a new role if I am leading an attack, won't be new if I am supporting. There is a little bit of responsibility when it comes to leading the attack. But like I said, it wouldn't be alien to me".

At the IPL 2021 auction, Chris Morris became the most expensive purchase in the history of the T20 league; he was bought for a whopping INR 16.25 crore. The 33-year-old admitted that the huge sum automatically brings along pressure as well.

“I think it's natural to have a little bit of pressure when something like that has happened. I'd be lying to you if there wasn't any pressure. but fortunately enough in the past, I have been coming in with quite a big price tag on my head. At the end of the day, you need to perform, no matter what the price tag is," the South African player observed.

I and Ben Stokes have got different roles: Chris Morris

Asked to compare his role with fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, Chris Morris explained that the two have different responsibilities. According to Morris, Stokes is more of a batting all-rounder. The lanky player elaborated:

“I think we have got different roles: Stokes opens the batting. He is one of the best in the world, if not the best. My role is to finish off games with the bat, which I hope I can do more of, this year. With the ball, it's different. I think he bowled a lot less in the IPL last year than he did in the previous years.

Chris Morris continued in this regard:

“But the guy has got the magic touch when it comes to cricket. So, you know, if we feeding off each other in our different roles for the team, you know, I think we could be quite a quite an interesting duo to come up against".

Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12 in Mumbai.