IPL 2021: “World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach” - Wasim Jaffer 'predicts' winner of CSK-KKR final

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made an 'accurate' prediction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Friday.

According to Jaffer “a World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight.” Whoever wins the match, Jaffer’s prediction for the IPL 2021 final will be proved right.

Both MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan are World Cup-winning captains. While India lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup under Dhoni, Morgan was the skipper when England won the ODI World Cup in 2019.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2021 Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021

Further, both CSK and KKR have coaches who are former New Zealand captains. While Stephen Fleming is the head coach of Chennai, Brendon McCullum performs the same role for Kolkata.

CSK reached the final by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 while KKR beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator and DC in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the IPL 2021 final.

Twitterati reacts to Wasim Jaffer’s IPL 2021 final prediction

As usual, the Twitterati had some interesting reactions to Jaffer’s prediction on the IPL 2021 final. Here is a compilation of some tweets:

“Dhoni has performed better than Morgan with the bat” - Gautam Gambhir on the forms of IPL 2021 final captains

According to former India opener Gautam Gambhir, it is unfair to compare the batting form of CSK skipper MS Dhoni with KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Gambhir pointed out that while Dhoni has retired from international cricket, Morgan is England’s present white-ball captain.

Sharing his views on the batting struggles of the two leaders who will be featuring in the IPL 2021 final, Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo:

"Comparing their forms is very wrong in itself because MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and the second player is the captain of his national team. You should not compare apples with oranges. MS Dhoni hasn't played international cricket for so long and it's acceptable if he's not in form or is contributing less. But on the other hand, Morgan is playing international cricket. Still, if you look at their performances, MS Dhoni has performed better than Morgan even with the bat."

Dhoni has scoring 114 runs in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 106.54. On the other hand, Morgan has accumulated 129 runs at a strike rate of 98.47.

