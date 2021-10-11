IPL 2021: "You have to be crystal clear" - Ruturaj Gaikwad after another match-winning knock

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again starred with the bat as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chased down 173 runs against the Delhi Capitals (DC). This win in the Qualifiers meant that CSK have booked a place in their 9th IPL final on Sunday.

Ruturaj has led Chennai's batting from the front with consistent runs at the top of the order. On Sunday, the Pune-born cricketer scored crucial 70 runs. He added 110 runs for the second wicket alongside Robin Uthappa before MS Dhoni took the side over the rope.

Speaking about how he plans his innings at the post-match presentation ceremony, Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"I plan for 2-3 overs, think of who is likely to bowl and who I can target, big-short boundary, who I can target better. You have to be crystal clear, go through the process, take one over at a time and ensure that the required rate doesn't go up too much and take it deep."

He continued:

"It's just normal. Just go through normal routines whatever you have been following throughout the tournament and just try and stay neutral. Each and every game you start from 0, so it's important to start again and start fresh and be up for a challenge whatever it is."

Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed 603 runs from 15 games at an average of 46.38 including a century and four half-centuries. The 24-year-old batsman hit the form in the last couple of games in the IPL in 2020 and since then he has been scoring runs.

"MS Dhoni tries to encourage me" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on his conversations with CSK skipper

Having MS Dhoni beside him has been a huge positive for Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-handed batsman admitted that Dhoni always encourages him and urges him to learn from each and every game.

"Every time, Dhoni tries to encourage me and start afresh every game. Learn from every game and move forward. He said to try and finish the game. It is what separates good players from normal players. I am just looking to learn as much as possible till he is here and stay humble," Ruturaj Gaikwad added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be keen to continue his brilliant run in the title clash, slated to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 15.

