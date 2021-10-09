IPL 2021: "You have got to persist with Robin Uthappa" - Gautam Gambhir reveals his choice between Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa

Gautam Gambhir believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should persist with Robin Uthappa in their playoff match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021.

Robin Uthappa, who joined Chennai earlier this year, has played only two matches this season, scoring 21 runs. Despite a dismal run, Gambhir feels the Super Kings should persist with the veteran batsman ahead of Suresh Raina.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Gautam Gambhir said:

"Uthappa. Although he hasn't grabbed his opportunities, I still believe you got to persist with Robin Uthappa and he will come good."

However, former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori backed Suresh Raina to return for a big game against the Delhi Capitals.

"I will always go to Raina. I think he is that sort of player who is used to these situations and big games and could come off in the pivotal moment," Vettori said.

Incidentally, Suresh Raina has had a dismal form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as well. He has managed only 37 runs from five outings and has struggled to get going with the bat. The veteran batsman will be desperate to fire if given an opportunity.

"CSK should not bowl Josh Hazlewood early" - Gautam Gambhir on IPL 2021 Qualifier match between DC and CSK

MS Dhoni & Co has a variety of bowlers in their ranks which makes them a potent attack in the competition. Gambhir was asked if CSK should finish Josh Hazlewood's full quota early. The former Indian batsman thinks the three-time champions should keep one over of the Aussie pacer at the death.

"No, they need someone in the death otherwise they become one-dimensional. They should keep one over of Josh Hazlewood against Delhi Capitals batting which has Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin batting at No.6 and 7," Gautam Gambhir stated.

Daniel Vettori is of the opinion that CSK has enough options in the death. The former Kiwi captain feels it gives MS Dhoni the flexibility to complete Hazlewood's quota early.

Also Read

"They have enough options with Thakur, Bravo and Chahar. So, CSK can use Hazlewood as an attacking option," Daniel Vettori added.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in their first qualifier on October 10 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy