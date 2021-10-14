IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers leave fans in splits with funny 'Friends' impression

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have lost out on a maiden title-winning opportunity in IPL 2021. However, the stars of the franchise still managed to put a smile on the faces of the fans with some of their fun antics off the field.

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma had fans in splits when they did a convincing impression of Friends character Joey. The tweaker captioned the post:

"How you doinnnnnnnnnng 🤣🤣."

You can view the post below:

The clip also had AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle, who were all smiles. Known for being cheeky on social media, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh replied to the post:

"Looks like you guys having soda with lime 🥤😂."

In return, there was an equally hilarious response from Chahal:

"@yuvisofficial how you doinnnnnnn bhaiya 🤣."

Related: Chahal hoped to make T20 World Cup squad after IPL 2021

The leg-spinner was surprisingly left out of the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. However, his comeback in the UAE during the IPL was phenomenal. Chahal proved to his critics that he's back to his best as far as T20 cricket is concerned.

Also Read

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared his thoughts on Chahal's chances of making the final squad, keeping in mind his IPL stint, The complete squad is slated to be announced on Friday (October 15). Speaking on the same, Manjrekar said:

"Yes, he has looked good. But on these UAE pitches, almost every bowler has looked good. Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Bishnoi, Arshdeep and many others. So Yuzi Chahal has also done excellently well, it seems like he's performing to prove himself. But if this white-ball cricket is headed to India or somewhere overseas, then his performances should be evaluated because his recent overseas performances made him vulnerable."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar