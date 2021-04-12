IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal plays chess against AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar and Mohammad Siraj at the same time

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most successful bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history. However, outfoxing the opposition batsmen with his leg spin is not the only skill that Chahal possesses.

The 30-year-old achieved much success as a chess player before he became a cricketer. Yuzvendra Chahal plays the game quite regularly and recently faced his RCB teammates AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

Chahal posted a photo on Instagram, where de Villiers, Siraj and Sundar looked a bit disappointed. There were three chess boards, one in front of each player.

Yuzvendra was on the opposite side, and his pose suggested he dominated the proceedings against all three.

"The King’s Gambit," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the post.

The post has since gone viral on Instagram. Over 450,000 fans have liked this photo inside six hours. The picture has also received over a thousand comments on Instagram.

In case you didn't know, Yuzvendra Chahal won the U-11 Chess National Championship in 2002. The Indian leg-spinner's name appears on the World Chess Federation's (FIDE) website with a 1956 standard rating.

Hence, it was no surprise to see him dominate his three teammates at the same time.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal will be in action against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday

Yuzvendra Chahal had a forgettable outing against the Mumbai Indians (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal could not impress much in the IPL 2021 season opener against the Mumbai Indians. The right-arm leg-spinner bowled four overs, conceding 41 runs at an economy rate of 10.25. On top of that, he could not dismiss a single Mumbai batsman.

Chahal will be eager to better his performance when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad this Wednesday in Chennai. It will be exciting to see if RCB can continue their winning momentum against SRH.

RCB Insider: Nets with Mr. Nags



Mr. Nags showed up at the practice session to strategise with the players and coaching staff. Watch what happened, on @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/XKMJGfe9LG — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2021