"A captain makes decisions in a very short time" - Ricky Ponting backs DC captain Rishabh Pant after defeat against CSK in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has backed under-fire captain Rishabh Pant after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

The Capitals fell 91 runs short in pursuit of the 209-run target set by the defending champions at DY Patil Sports Academy. Under Pant, DC have managed to win only five of their 11 matches in the 15th edition of the tournament.

However, Ricky Ponting has come in support of the captain, stating that Rishabh Pant has the full backing of the support staff. Addressing the press at the end of the game, he said:

"I fully back every decision he (Pant) takes on the field. Being a T20 captain before, I know you don't have a lot of time to think about especially under extreme pressure. It is easy to make judgments from outside but trust me when you are in the middle it is not an easy thing to do."

The former Australian captain added:

"A captain makes decisions in a very short time and the decision he takes he thinks is the best for the team at that given time of the match. He takes things like boundary size and batsmen at the crease into account when he takes those decisions."

DC are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from 11 matches. They will have to win all their remaining matches and hope other results go their way to secure a place in the playoffs.

"Who knows, we can be in the final" - Ricky Ponting on DC's chances of making it to the playoffs

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals IPL 2022 UPDATES



Kolkata will host the first two Playoff games on 24th and 25th May. Qualifier 2 and the



The Women's T20 Challenge will be held between May 23-28 in Pune 🏼



#YehHaiNayiDilli IPL 2022 UPDATESKolkata will host the first two Playoff games on 24th and 25th May. Qualifier 2 and the #IPL2022 Final will be played in Ahmedabad on 27th and 29th May respectively.The Women's T20 Challenge will be held between May 23-28 in Pune 🚨 IPL 2022 UPDATES 🚨Kolkata will host the first two Playoff games on 24th and 25th May. Qualifier 2 and the #IPL2022 Final will be played in Ahmedabad on 27th and 29th May respectively.The Women's T20 Challenge will be held between May 23-28 in Pune 🙌🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/E70qhtxkKo

While the chances are slim, Ricky Ponting is still confident of finishing in the top four and making it into the playoffs. The DC head coach added:

"To lose by 91 runs, it will put a huge dent in our net run rate. It means we need to bounce back really strongly in our next game. We would think we can make the play-offs with three wins. Eight wins might be enough to get in and one big win might help our net run rate. Who knows, we can be in the final."

He concluded:

"That is what we can think of, what happened has happened and we would want to look to the future and look for a rebound from a bad performance."

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Wednesday, May 11, at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra