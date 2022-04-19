“Buttler has 2 tons, you can expect the same from Rahul” - Aakash Chopra backs LSG skipper for another big score ahead of IPL 2022 match vs RCB

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has backed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul to hit another century in IPL 2022.

Rahul made his 100th IPL match a highly memorable one, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) last Saturday. His wonderful knock ensured a 18-run win for the debutants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A confident Lucknow team will now face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the game, Chopra said that he expects Rahul to carry on his great run with the willow. Praising the LSG captain, he stated on his YouTube channel:

“KL Rahul played three roles in one match against Mumbai – opener, middle-order batter and finisher. He is in exceptional form. He will not be satisfied with one hundred. Jos Buttler has hit two tons, you can expect the same from Rahul as well. He has that quality as a player. You will definitely expect more big scores from KLR.”

Rahul, who turned 30 on Monday, has already smashed 235 runs in six IPL 2022 matches at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 144.17. He is only the second batter to smash a ton this season. Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Jos Buttler, meanwhile, has two centuries to his name in IPL 2022.

“He will be itching for a good score” - Aakash Chopra on LSG opener Quinton de Kock

While Rahul has been in sublime form, his opening partner Quinton de Kock has been inconsistent despite looking in decent touch. The South African left-hander has registered scores of 80, 39 and 24 in Lucknow’s last three matches. Analyzing LSG’s batting effort in IPL 2022, Chopra said:

“Quinton de Kock has been missing out in the last few games. He will be itching for a good score. (Manish) Pandey is back and looked in form. Marcus Stoinis batted up the order. With Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya, there is a lot of depth in batting.”

The cricketer-turned-analayst, however, admitted that Lucknow might get found out in the bowling department if their main bowlers have an off-day. The 44-year-old explained:

“The one issue for LSG is - who will bowl in the death overs? They have Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi as their main bowlers. Then, they are depending on the all-rounders. Jason Holder takes wickets but he is not your gun bowler.”

Avesh Khan has been Lucknow’s standout bowler so far in IPL 2022, with 11 wickets at an average of 17.09. Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, has claimed five scalps at an excellent economy rate of 7.17.

Edited by Samya Majumdar