“Feel sad that a very good player’s stature has been reduced” - Aakash Chopra baffled with LSG’s use of Marcus Stoinis in IPL 2022 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra has been left surprised with the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) decision to use Marcus Stoinis as a finisher in IPL 2022. According to the former Indian opener, the Aussie all-rounder can offer a lot more to the franchise if he bats higher in the order.

Chasing a gettable 166, Stoinis walked into bat at No. 8 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last Sunday (16 April). Although he smacked an unbeaten 38 off 17 balls, Lucknow lost the game by three runs. Following the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul revealed that Stoinis' role in the team will be to bat in the last five overs and score as many runs as he can.

Reacting to the tactic, Chopra said on his YouTube channel that by doing so, Lucknow are underutilizing Stoinis’ skills. He explained:

“LSG should have won the last match. Why was Marcus Stoinis held back till so late against RR? They sent Jason Holder, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda into bat, but not Stoinis till the very end. At the post-match conference, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said he wouldn’t come in to bat before the last five overs.”

Pointing out the Australian all-rounder’s merit as a versatile batter, he added:

“LSG have picked him for nearly ₹10 crore. He is a guy who has batted at three and opened as well. If you have picked him to bat in the last five overs, they you have made the wrong investment. I feel sad that a very good player’s stature has been reduced, which is not okay with me.”

Lucknow needed 15 to win off the last over against RR. IPL debutant Kuldeep Sen bowled three consecutive dot balls to Stoinis to ensure victory for his team.

“K Gowtham has been utilized well” - Aakash Chopra impressed with LSG spinner

Chopra stated that, Stoinis’ batting position apart, Lucknow look like a settled outfit. He was also impressed with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham’s performance and the manner in which he has been utilized by the franchise so far.

The cricketer-turned-analyst added:

“The other things are working well for Lucknow. K Gowtham has been utilized well. Rajasthan had two left-handers and there was some spin as well at Wankhede. Gowtham ended up claiming two wickets. Brabourne might not offer as much turn and batters are scoring a lot of runs here. But then it is an afternoon game, so there might be some spin. MI have Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, so it won’t be surprising if Lucknow stick to Gowtham.”

The 33-year-old off-spinner registered figures of one for 23 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and followed it up with two for 30 against Rajasthan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar