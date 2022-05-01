"I didn't understand the captaincy" - Aakash Chopra on Faf du Plessis' handling of RCB bowlers in IPL 2022 match vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has questioned Faf du Plessis' handling of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers in their IPL 2022 defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT).

RCB posted a score of 170/6 in Saturday (April 30) afternoon's match played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, their bowlers couldn't defend the target as the Titans won the match by six wickets with three deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on Gujarat Titans' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was surprised by Du Plessis' call to open the bowling with Glenn Maxwell. He reasoned:

"When Gujarat Titans got to bat, I didn't understand the captaincy. Why will you get Glenn Maxwell at the start, Wriddhiman Saha does not have any problem against spin, nor does Shubman Gill."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player was also critical of the decision to get Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl in the powerplay. Chopra explained:

"A lot of bowlers were used out of order, Shahbaz also bowled, I said 'what are you doing?' Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj are there, get them to bowl, they will pick up wickets for you, that's what I felt."

Ahmed was introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the GT innings after Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood had bowled an over apiece. Du Plessis might have wanted to get rid of a few overs of the fifth bowler's quota before the big-hitters in the Titans' lineup came to the crease.

"Gujarat Titans were looking down the barrel" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya was caught at long-on off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Titans seemed to be in a spot of bother when they were reduced to a score of 95/4 in the 13th over. He elaborated:

"There was a partnership and then it got broken. Hardik Pandya was dismissed early. Shahbaz Ahmed dismisses him and Shubman, Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan. Suddenly, Gujarat Titans were looking down the barrel."

The renowned commentator concluded by lauding Rahul Tewatia for turning on the magic once again in the company of David Miller. Chopra observed:

"There comes Rahul Tewatia. He has been part of the Indian squad but did not get a chance. He used to play for Rajasthan, when he went to the auction, a lot of teams placed bids on him but it was always the question that does he have it in him. Rahul has done one more Tewatia, he has been absolutely sensational."

Tewatia (43 off 25) and Miller (39 off 24) strung together an unbroken 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the Gujarat Titans across the finish line. With this win, Hardik Pandya's side consolidated their position at the top of the IPL 2022 points table and are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

