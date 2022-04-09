“This is the biggest mistake they are making” - Aakash Chopra feels SRH are severely underutilizing all-rounder’s batting skills in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are making a massive mistake by not utilizing all-rounder Washington Sundar’s batting skills properly. Chopra suggested that Sundar would be a better choice as the opening partner for Rahul Tripathi instead of Abhishek Sharma.

Hyderabad will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Both CSK and SRH are yet to open their accounts in IPL 2022.

Previewing the match, Chopra suggested some tweaks to Hyderabad’s batting order. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“SRH are not making the right use of Washington Sundar. This is the biggest mistake they are making. They are opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma. Why can’t Sundar open with Tripathi? Kane (Williamson) can come at 3.”

Elaborating on the advantage of Sundar opening the batting, Chopra added:

“If Washington comes in, he will score at a fair clip and he is in good form as well. Even if a wicket falls in the powerplay, there will be some momentum in the innings when Williamson comes in.”

Abhishek Sharma has scored nine and 13 in Hyderabad’s two IPL 2022 matches so far. Batting lower down the order, Sundar has contributed 40 off 14 and 18 off 14.

“Markram should come at 4 ahead of Pooran” - Aakash Chopra on SRH’s middle-order

Analyzing Hyderabad’s middle order, Chopra suggested that Aiden Markram should come in at No.4 ahead of Nicholas Pooran. According to the former opener, the South African needs a little more time to get in as opposed to the West Indian. The 44-year-old explained:

“Markram should come in at 4, ahead of Pooran. The latter is the more aggressive of the two. If Markram comes in after him, he gets less overs. He’s more of a classy player. Abdul Samad can come in at 6 and then Abhishek Sharma.”

Chopra also expressed concern over the manner in which Hyderabad lost their previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH lost to LSG by 12 runs while chasing 170. Looking back at the match, he wondered:

“How did SRH lose the last match? They were cruising. There was no reason for them to lose the match. They needed 40 in 4 overs with wickets in hand. Still, they lost. Hugely disappointing. Kane, Pooran and others must lift their game.”

Hyderabad needed 41 runs to win off 24 balls with six wickets in hand. However, Avesh Khan dismissed Pooran (34) and Samad (0) off consecutive deliveries to swing the contest in LSG's favor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar