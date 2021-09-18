"They don't have too many players to retain" - Aakash Chopra picks the Sunrisers Hyderabad's possible retentions for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra believes the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are not spoilt for choices with regards to their possible retentions ahead of IPL 2022.

The Hyderabad-based franchise has endured a poor run in IPL 2021 to date and are placed last in the points table. They even dropped David Warner and gave the captaincy reins to Kane Williamson after the former's uncharacteristic performances with the bat.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only possible Indian retention for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He explained:

"Sunrisers Hyderabad - they do not have too many players to retain. I don't think they can retain any other Indian player other than Bhuvi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the only Indian player you will want to retain, maybe the second retention."

The former KKR player highlighted that the Sunrisers Hyderabad's first retention has to be Rashid Khan. Chopra reasoned:

"The first retention, in my opinion, they should keep Rashid Khan. You will not get such a player again. So, Rashid Khan as one and Bhuvi as the second."

Rashid Khan has been the Sunrisers Hyderabad's star performer since he joined the franchise in 2017. The Afghan leg-spinner has scalped 85 wickets in the IPL and has an exceptional economy of 6.23.

Aakash Chopra's RTM pick for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson has been a proven performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the Sunrisers Hyderabad can use the RTM card for Kane Williamson and reappoint him as their skipper. He observed:

"Williamson as third, you can probably use the RTM for him as you might get him for 4-6 crores and make him the captain again."

The reputed commentator reckons the Sunrisers Hyderabad might not want to retain any other player, including their big-ticket buy Manish Pandey. Chopra pointed out:

"I don't think this team will keep Manish Pandey. I don't think they will want to retain anyone else as well. They will make it a clean slate and then start again."

Manish Pandey has not covered himself in glory with his performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years. The Karnataka batsman was even dropped for a couple of matches in IPL 2021 due to his underwhelming performances.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad could also consider retaining David Warner if he comes up with scintillating performances in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

