"It is a tempting but risky option" - Aakash Chopra on Glenn Maxwell as RCB skipper in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra believes Glenn Maxwell could be a tempting but risky option as skipper for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

RCB are likely to look for a captaincy candidate at the IPL 2022 Auction. With Virat Kohli having decided to give up the reins, Maxwell could be one of the franchise's backup options if they are unable to acquire a suitable skipper at the mega auction.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Aakash Chopra was asked whether Maxwell could be a captaincy option for the three-time finalists. He responded:

"It is a tempting but risky option. They will have to figure out the risks and rewards, whether you want to go in that direction for a simple reason - if you see Glenn Maxwell's performance in the IPL in the last 10 years, it has been a five-year plan."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Australian generally has a prolonged lean run after one good season in the IPL. Chopra elaborated:

"One year and then silent for four years, then the fifth year is very good, which was the case last year. Can you go with a guarantee towards the next year, I am not 100% certain, I am sure it will definitely be in their thoughts."

Maxwell was one of the standout players for RCB in IPL 2021. The unconventional batter smashed 513 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.10 last season.

"If your trophy cupboard is absolutely bare, it tells you a story" - Aakash Chopra on RCB needing a course correction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore would hope to break their trophy duck in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra was also asked if RCB need a course correction. He replied:

"Absolutely, if your trophy cupboard is absolutely bare, it tells you a story. Now you can actually look in a different direction and say we were unlucky and these things didn't turn out the way we wanted it to be, we always had a great side."

The 44-year-old pointed out that RCB never had a formidable side and were reliant on individual players. Chopra explained:

"Come on, smell the coffee, you never had a great side. When you had a great side, you had a proper bowler, your openings were firing, you reached the finals. If you don't play as a team, if you don't have most of the boxes ticked, it's almost impossible to go the distance and lift the trophy."

Aakash Chopra concluded by highlighting that it is the team that wins the trophies and the individuals might just get the endorsements.

