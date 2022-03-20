"What he will bring, God only knows" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's challenges as Gujarat Titans' skipper in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Hardik Pandya brings an unknown element as Gujarat Titans' skipper in IPL 2022.

Pandya was one of the three players picked by the Titans in the draft ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. He was also named as their skipper even though he does not have any experience of leading an IPL side.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on some of the new skippers in this season's IPL. He said the following about Hardik:

"There are a lot of expectations from Gujarat Titans. He [Hardik] is captaining for the first time. What he will bring, God only knows. He is a very good player, match-winner, game-changer, will bat and bowl, likes to be in the thick of action."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Hardik seems to be a captain who would want to lead by example. Chopra elaborated:

"It seems he can be a captain who will say that he will do it and show and ask everyone else to follow him. That is the kind of energy he is going to bring, that's what you feel."

Hardik Pandya is a vibrant character on the cricket field. He is not shy about sharing his thoughts with the captain or the bowlers when he plays for Team India as well.

"I feel the auction was slightly up and down" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's challenges

Rashid Khan is expected to lead the Gujarat Titans bowling attack [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the challenges for Hardik Pandya, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Titans did not have a great auction. He observed:

"But what could be the challenges because he is a captain of a new franchise? They picked well in the draft but after that, I feel the auction was slightly up and down. Then Jason Roy left and you have picked Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The good thing is that David Miller finally showed some form, he scored runs against Bangladesh."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the initial period of captaincy might be enjoyable for Hardik. Chopra explained:

"The bowling is looking alright. When you become the captain for the first time, there is a honeymoon period for you and the team management. The wavelengths match extremely well at the start, just like a new marriage, everything is hunky-dory."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that things could go awry once Gujarat Titans lose a couple of matches. He elaborated:

"You play the XI that the management picks. But when this team loses two or three matches, a first-time captain thinks at times that why should he lose with the team management's thinking, why should he not go down on his own terms. This is going to be a huge challenge for Hardik Pandya because he is that sort of character as well."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Hardik Pandya will have to bat slightly up the order for the Gujarat Titans and not hold himself back. Chopra said:

"The second challenge will be Hardik Pandya the batter. He will have to bat at No. 4, you cannot lead from behind. The sort of team you have, you have to lead from the front. You cannot say that you will manage it later."

Apart from his match-winning abilities with the bat, Hardik Pandya will also have to prove his fitness with the ball. Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management will hope that the all-rounder is at the top of his game, keeping the T20 World Cup later this year in mind.

