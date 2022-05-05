“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is slipping under the radar” - Aakash Chopra impressed with senior SRH pacer’s performance in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has been left impressed with experienced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance in IPL 2022. According to the former Indian batter, while Kumar might not have been exceptional, he has silently been doing the job expected of him.

Kumar has claimed nine wickets in nine matches so far for SRH at an average of 27.67 and an excellent economy rate of 7.29. In Hyderabad’s previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was the standout bowler. The 32-year-old returned with figures of 0 for 22 from his four overs even as Chennai posted an imposing 202 for two.

SRH will expect a similar level of solidity from Kumar when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 5 May. Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that although Hyderabad’s pace bowling looks strong, they have issues in their spin department. He commented:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is slipping under the radar. In Umran Malik and T Natarajan, they have good fast bowlers. Don’t think Marco Jansen will be bowling at the death. Bowling is not an issue, to be honest, apart from spin, as Jagadeesha Suchith might come in again.”

Hyderabad might be forced to play left-arm spinner Suchith as Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand yet again during the match against CSK. He was earlier forced to miss three IPL 2022 matches due to a split webbing in his bowling hand.

Chopra added that Sundar’s absence would affect the team's batting as well since Hyderabad lack depth in the lower order, explaining:

“Abhishek Sharma has been doing really well. Kane Williamson is 50-50. After Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Shashank Singh, they have no batting. Sundar gives them depth, but he might not be available again as he is injured.”

Chasing 203 against Chennai, Hyderabad were restricted to 189 for six. Pooran hammered an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls. But by the time he got going, the match was well beyond SRH’s reach.

“If SRH lose this match, their qualification will be under doubt” - Aakash Chopra on significance of DC encounter

Both Delhi and Hyderabad have been inconsistent in IPL 2022. However, sharing his views on the game, Chopra handed DC the advantage, explaining:

"I feel Delhi have the upper hand in this game. If they play to their potential, they should win this game. If SRH lose this, their qualification will be under doubt. It is that time when every game matters when it comes to qualifying.”

Hyderabad are currently in fifth position in the points table with five wins from nine matches. Delhi, meanwhile, are seventh, having won only four of their nine games.

