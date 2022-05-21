"He can't find a run somewhere" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler failing again for Rajasthan Royals vs CSK in IPL 2022   

Aakash Chopra has highlighted Jos Buttler's diminishing returns with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the business end of IPL 2022.

Buttler managed just two runs in Friday's Indian Premier League encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The current Orange Cap holder has been dismissed for single-digit scores in his last three knocks and has failed to score a fifty in the last five matches.

While reflecting on Rajasthan Royals' chase against CSK in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out Buttler's sudden loss of form, saying:

"Jos [Buttler] got out at the start. You reach close to 600 quickly and then start struggling, he can't find a run somewhere, so many problems are coming. In the first 5-7 matches he was the boss, now he has again become Jos, runs have dried up."

However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player was all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing an enterprising knock. Chopra elaborated:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is a phenomenal player. Jos Buttler had gotten out, so there was slight pressure. But the way he batted, he is brilliant, the kid has the might. Yashasvi bhava comes from the mouth, it seems the kid will do well going ahead. He didn't succumb but flourished under pressure."

Jaiswal top-scored for the Rajasthan Royals with 59 runs off 44 deliveries. The youngster struck eight fours and one six during his match-winning effort.

"I am a little disappointed" - Aakash Chopra on the other Rajasthan Royals batters

Sanju Samson was caught and bowled by Mitchell Santner [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was critical of Sanju Samson for not closing out the Rajasthan Royals' run chase. He observed:

"Sanju Samson, I am a little disappointed because in this match even eight runs per over were not required when he got out. An attempt to play a big shot, you have to finish the game, that's not right."

The commentator concluded by praising Ravichandran Ashwin for taking the Royals across the line. Chopra explained:

"When Devdutt Padikkal got out, I said they are gone, the game is going to become interesting. But Hetmyer doesn't come to bat, Ravichandran Ashwin comes. How well he batted, this Ravi shines in the night. He played very well and in the end, Riyan Parag was there with him, took the match to closure."

Ashwin smashed an unbeaten 40 off just 23 deliveries to help RR win the match by five wickets with two deliveries to spare. The win sealed the inaugural IPL champions' berth in Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Edited by Prem Deshpande