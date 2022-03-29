"Mohammed Shami showed once again that he bowls very well in T20 cricket" - Aakash Chopra lauds Gujarat Titans' pacer's spell against LSG

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Shami's fiery spell in the IPL 2022 encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Shami ran through the Lucknow Super Giants' top order with his spell of 3/10 in the powerplay. He was duly awarded the Player of the Match for laying the foundation for Gujarat Titans' five-wicket win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Gujarat Titans' bowling performance. He said the following about Shami's dismissal of KL Rahul:

"Mohammed Shami showed once again that he bowls very well in T20 cricket. Sensational Shami, fantastic Shami, swinging Shami. The first ball was unplayable, I mean an absolute peach which you could have neither left nor played and it had to hit the bat's edge."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Shami, in the company of Varon Aaron, dismantled the bigwigs in the Lucknow Super Giants batting order. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Then Mohammed Shami goes round the stumps and Quinton de Kock out. Varun Aaron dismisses Evin Lewis with a bouncer. Then there was a small partnership developing with Manish Pandey, then Shami picks up another wicket, what a ball it was. Mohammed Shami was absolutely on fire."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami! There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami!

While Rahul was caught behind off the very first delivery of the match, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey were castled by Shami. The terrific spell helped the Gujarat Titans gain the early ascendancy in the encounter.

"He played a phenomenal innings" - Aakash Chopra lauds Deepak Hooda's knock for LSG

Deepak Hooda struck a half-century for the Lucknow Super Giants [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Deepak Hooda's enterprising knock brought the Lucknow Super Giants back into the game. He observed:

"You felt Lucknow Super Giants are gone. But then comes Deepak Hooda and he played really well. He played some very good shots, some creative shots, some interesting shots, some sweep shots but he played a phenomenal innings."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player was even more appreciative of Ayush Badoni's maiden IPL knock. Aakash Chopra stated:

"But Ayush Badoni was even better than him, how well he batted. He hit sixes against Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Lockie Ferguson. What a guy he is, made me very happy. So well done Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Dahiya - whoever applied their brains and got this player in the team."

Hooda and Badoni's 87-run partnership helped the Lucknow Super Giants post a fighting score of 158/6. However, it didn't prove enough in the end as the Gujarat Titans chased down the target with five wickets in hand and a couple of deliveries to spare.

