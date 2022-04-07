"We all knew that Pat can bat but not like that" - Aakash Chopra says Pat Cummins has probably already played the best knock of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Pat Cummins surprised everyone with his swashbuckling knock in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Cummins joined Venkatesh Iyer in the middle when KKR needed 61 runs off 41 deliveries with five wickets in hand. He smoked an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to help Shreyas Iyer's side reach the target with four overs to spare.

While reviewing the KKR-MI encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was full of praise for Cummins. He said:

"Amazing, incredible, unparalleled, outstanding, mindblowing - I only know these many adjectives. After that, when I don't understand anything, I say supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. We all knew that Pat can bat but not like that. Pat has beaten the Mumbai Indians."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that a storm named Pat Cummins blew away the Mumbai Indians. Chopra elaborated:

"A storm came which changed everything, his name is Pat Cummins. He is just a rockstar. The unique way in which he has hit, such hitting is written in books or seen in the highlights. We still remember the 14-ball 50 KL Rahul had hit, I don't know how many years have passed, because such things don't happen often. Cummins has hit earlier as well but such hitting."

Cummins clubbed four fours and six sixes during his 56-run knock. None of the Mumbai Indians bowlers had an answer to his breathtaking assault.

"Pat Cummins was absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra

Pat Cummins didn't spare any of the Mumbai Indians bowlers [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that he felt that the match was beyond KKR when Andre Russell was dismissed. He reasoned:

"What was your team's situation? Five batters had already been dismissed. I felt the match was done and dusted after Andre Russell got out but Cummins, he was absolutely sensational. Bumrah and Tymal Mills' overs were kept for the end."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that it will be difficult to match Cummins' knock in the remainder of IPL 2022. Chopra observed:

"There was bounce and pace on the pitch and there was no dew. The heat was on but he was cool as a cucumber. Pat Cummins has probably already played the best knock of the season. Jos Buttler also hit a century but this innings has topped everything that we have seen so far."

Cummins smashed a six and a four off the second and third deliveries he faced from Tymal Mills. He then dished out similar treatment to Jasprit Bumrah in the next over but reserved his best for Daniel Sams, whom he smoked for four sixes and a couple of fours in the 16th over to seal the encounter.

Edited by Sai Krishna

