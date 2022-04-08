"I don't know for what god reason none of the teams bid more on him" - Aakash Chopra lauds Quinton de Kock's knock for LSG against DC

Aakash Chopra has lauded Quinton de Kock's match-winning knock for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and questioned why the dashing opener did not attract bigger bids at the IPL 2022 Auction.

De Kock smashed 80 runs off 52 balls to help LSG chase down the 150-run target set for them by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in last night's Indian Premier League encounter. He gave the required momentum to the innings when the other LSG batters seemed to be struggling slightly.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Quinton de Kock was LSG's best acquisition at the mega auction. He elaborated:

"The most important thing Lucknow Super Giants did at the auction, if we see from the next three years' perspective, was acquiring Quinton de Kock after KL Rahul. He was in the marquee list. I don't know for what god reason none of the teams bid more on him."

The cricketer-turned-cricketer expressed surprise at the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter not bagging a double-digit contract at the IPL 2022 Auction. Chopra reasoned:

"I thought he would be sold for 10 crores and could be even for 12 or 14 crores. He was sold for just 6.75 crores, he was bought very easily, was an extremely good acquisition. Left-handed opening batter and does keeping along with that."

Quinton de Kock was certainly a steal for the Lucknow Super Giants at the auction. Apart from his destructive abilities with the bat, the 29-year-old has allowed KL Rahul to be relieved of wicketkeeping duties and concentrate solely on his captaincy instead.

"Anrich Nortje was the biggest threat" - Aakash Chopra on Quinton de Kock's assault on the Delhi Capitals speedster

Anrich Nortje was taken to the cleaners by Quinton de Kock [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that De Kock dismantled the biggest weapon in the Delhi Capitals' arsenal. He explained:

"If we talk about this encounter, Anrich Nortje was the biggest threat from the opposition team's perspective. Everyone was waiting for him for a long time. Delhi was thinking that he will come and solve all their problems. He (De Kock) started hitting boundary after boundary in his first over itself."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that the match was almost done and dusted in LSG's favor when De Kock was dismissed. Chopra observed:

"It was an amazing performance from him (De Kock). He started well, derailed Nortje. KL Rahul and Evin Lewis got out, it didn't make a difference to him. He took the game so deep that the match was already in your grasp by the time he was dismissed."

The Lucknow Super Giants needed 28 runs off the last four overs with seven wickets in hand when Kuldeep Yadav got rid of De Kock. Krunal Pandya's six against Mustafizur Rahman and Ayush Badoni's finishing touches off Shardul Thakur's bowling sealed the match for the KL Rahul-led side.

