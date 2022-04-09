"I was one of the skeptics when he was bought for 9 crores" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rahul Tewatia's match-winning cameo for the Gujarat Titans

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has lauded Rahul Tewatia for playing a match-winning cameo for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. He also acknowledged that he was critical when the franchise bought the all-rounder for an exorbitant amount (₹9 crore) at the IPL 2022 auction.

Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 13 off just three deliveries to help the Gujarat Titans chase down 190 against Punjab. The southpaw smoked the last two deliveries for sixes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

While reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was full of praise for Tewatia, saying:

"Rahul Tewatia hits two sixes off two balls. It is incredible. I was one of the skeptics when he was bought for 9 crores, I had asked why so expensive. He is conceding 25-25 runs when he bowls, he did that in this match as well but he has already played two knocks which have been absolute gold dust, short but extremely effective."

While naming Shubman Gill (96 off 59 balls) as his Player of the Match, the cricketer-turned-commentator had also praised Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30 deliveries) for playing an excellent knock after Matthew Wade's early dismissal. Chopra elaborated:

"Matthew Wade did not score runs again. You might see Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing in another couple of games. Sai Sudarshan came at No. 3 and how well he batted. This IPL has been all about the young Indian batters - whether it is Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda or Sai Sudarshan and I am pretty sure I am missing a few."

Sudharsan was brought into the Gujarat Titans playing XI in place of an indisposed Vijay Shankar. Aakash Chopra reckons the latter might have to cool his heels on the sidelines now, considering how well the youngster batted against Punjab.

"The match was still heading in one direction" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans having the upper hand

The Gujarat Titans' batting revolves around Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Gujarat Titans seemed to be the favorites when Gill and Hardik Pandya were in the middle. He observed:

"When he (Sudarshan) gets out, Hardik Pandya came to bat and it seemed the match was still heading in one direction because Shubman Gill was all set to score a century and Hardik Pandya was there with him."

The 44-year-old questioned David Miller's approach on the last ball of the penultimate over, explaining:

"Shubman Gill gets dismissed off Rabada's bowling and then David Miller comes, the last ball of the 19th over, what were you doing Miller? You take a single and go to the other end, you had to face the last over and 18 runs were required. You didn't try to hit a four or six, just played a drive down the ground for a single. It was beyond my understanding, why will you not swing your bat hard? It did not make sense."

Aakash Chopra added that the Gujarat Titans seemed to have ceded advantage when Pandya was dismissed. He stated:

"In fact, Rahul Tewatia should bat ahead of him. If you don't throw your bat, what's the point. Hardik Pandya tried to take a non-existing run and got run out, game on. Odean Smith had won you a match as a batter but here he seemed to be under pressure. David Miller hits a four off a slower one."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter concluded by pointing out that the Punjab Kings have themselves to blame for the defeat. Chopra reasoned:

"Then there was a run-out opportunity. They needed 13 runs off three balls, the ball goes straight to the bowler, Rahul Tewatia was slightly outside. If he had not tried the run out, 13 would have been required of two balls. He tried and Rahul Tewatia comes on strike, that's the other bit."

Odean Smith's attempted run-out at the non-striker's end led to an overthrow, with Tewatia getting the strike. With 12 runs needed off the last two balls, the 28-year-old Haryana cricketer did the unthinkable by smashing two consecutive sixes.

