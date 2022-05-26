"Was it book cricket? - Aakash Chopra lauds Rajat Patidar's match-winning knock for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2022 Eliminator

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rajat Patidar for playing a blazing match-winning knock in the IPL 2022 Eliminator encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Patidar smoked an unbeaten 112 runs off just 54 deliveries as RCB set a massive 208-run target for LSG. Their bowlers then restricted KL Rahul's side to a score of 193/6 to win the match by 14 runs and make it through to the second qualifier.

While picking Patidar as his Player of the Match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was particularly appreciative of the Indore-born cricketer's dismantling of Krunal Pandya. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"My Player of the Match has to be, without a shadow of doubt, Rajat Patidar. There was one Krunal Pandya over, it was a game-changing over because before that they were kept on a tight leash. The shots he hit while standing at his place, was it book cricket? Who hits like that?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the milestones Patidar achieved during his game-defining knock. Chopra observed:

"He remained unbeaten till the end and Bangalore prospered. He is the first uncapped player to score a century in a playoff, no one has done this job before him. He is also the first uncapped player to score a century in this season."

Rajat Patidar is just the fourth centurion in the current edition of the Indian Premier League - Jos Buttler (three), KL Rahul (two) and Quinton de Kock being the others. The 28-year-old reached his hundred off just 49 balls, the quickest century in IPL 2022.

"What a stage he chose" - Aakash Chopra on Rajat Patidar delivering in a crunch encounter

Rajat Patidar was duly chosen as the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Patidar had grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He explained:

"What a stage he chose. It is written in the IPL trophy - 'Where talent meets opportunity' - and you couldn't have gotten a better opportunity than this. He came as a replacement player, no one had bought him at the auction. He was a part of this team earlier but they didn't buy him back. There was an injury and he got a chance because of that."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting a bright future for the Madhya Pradesh batter. Chopra said:

"Everyone says the big matches are for the big players, that Faf, Kohli and Rahul will score runs here but no. The young have one thing, they are fearless, they don't get scared of anything. He was absolutely stellar. My next prediction is that this guy will go far, he is an amazing player."

Rajat Patidar joined RCB as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia. He has made the best use of the opportunity, smashing 275 runs at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 156.25 in the six innings he has played thus far.

Edited by Samya Majumdar