"If he had not run at a speed of 200, Kohli couldn't have done what he did" - Aakash Chopra on Rajat Patidar's innings in RCB vs GT clash

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Rajat Patidar's attacking knock allowed Virat Kohli to take his time in Saturday (April 30) afternoon's IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Patidar smashed 52 runs off 32 balls and strung together a 99-run partnership with Kohli for the second wicket after Faf du Plessis' early dismissal. Kohli, on the other hand, was more circumspect at the crease as he played 53 deliveries for his 58 runs.

Aakash Chopra reflected on RCB's batting efforts in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He was all praise for Patidar, saying:

"Faf du Plessis was dismissed for zero right at the start. Rajat Patidar came and shone. He was that uncapped Indian who rocked, he allowed Virat Kohli to be, that's the reality. If he had not run at a speed of 200, Kohli couldn't have done what he did."

While acknowledging that Kohli's sedate approach was understandable, the former Indian batter pointed out that RCB would have been in greater trouble if Patidar had not brought his attacking game to the fore. Chopra observed:

"You can understand why Kohli's pace was slow but it was not Rajat Patidar's fault and RCB could have paid for it more if Patidar had not played in the fashion he played."

Patidar's knock was studded with five fours and two sixes. He was caught by Shubman Gill when he top-edged an attempted paddle shot off Pradeep Sangwan's bowling.

"The expectation from Virat Kohli was to accelerate" - Aakash Chopra feels RCB could have scored more runs

Virat Kohli was castled by Mohammed Shami [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kohli failed to accelerate when the team required him to do so. He elaborated:

"After that, the expectation from Virat Kohli was to accelerate but unfortunately, the acceleration didn't come, a strike rate of 109. When the acceleration didn't come, I thought this team will not reach 190, even 170 was looking difficult."

The reputed commentator praised Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror for taking their side to a fighting, albeit a slightly below-par, score, saying:

"Glenn Maxwell played very well and later Mahipal Lomror, who roared loudly. He used to play for Rajasthan and was picked by this franchise in this auction. Overall, you reached 170, which I thought was a decent score. But the truth is also that 185-190 was possible if RCB had batted a little more aggressively."

Maxwell (33 off 18) and Lomror (16 off 8) struck a few lusty blows as RCB set a 171-run target for the Titans. However, Hardik Pandya's side won the match by six wickets as they chased it down with three deliveries to spare.

