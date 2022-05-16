"He loosened the nuts and bolts of the opposition team" - Aakash Chopra lauds Trent Boult's all-round performance in RR-LSG IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Trent Boult for dishing out an all-round match-winning performance for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sunday (May 15) night's IPL 2022 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Boult first played a 17-run cameo off just nine balls as the Royals posted a fighting total of 178-6. He then returned figures of 2-18 in his four overs to help Sanju Samson's side win by 24 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Boult's performance as a game-defining effort. He said about the Rajasthan Royals pacer's batting:

"First, Boult came to bat. No one scored a fifty for this team (RR) but still you reached beyond 170, nearly 180, so someone or the other did a good job, a lot of them scored 30-40 runs. But Trent Boult's knock in the end, he loosened the nuts and bolts of the opposition team, he hit two or three boundaries in a very beautiful fashion."

The former India batter was all praise for Boult's efforts with the ball and as a fielder as well. Chopra elaborated:

"After that, when it came to the bowling, he cleans up two players, first Quinton de Kock and then Ayush Badoni. He was absolutely sensational, he was fielding like a star in the deep."

Boult had Quinton de Kock brilliantly caught by James Neesham at point. He then caught Ayush Badoni plumb in front of the wickets off the very next delivery but was denied a hat-trick by Deepak Hooda.

"What more will you get him to do" - Aakash Chopra on Trent Boult's all-round effort

Trent Boult was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Boult did everything that was asked of him. He observed:

"So Trent Boult was my match protector, who did everything - batting, bowling and fielding, what more will you get him to do, will you take the kid's life. He was absolutely brilliant, I love him to bits."

The reputed commentator also had a word of praise for some of the other Rajasthan Royals bowlers. Chopra said:

"Chahal was slightly expensive but Ashwin economical, Boult economical - three wickets between the two of them. Obed McCoy had two wickets in his account and it was a convincing win in the end."

All Rajasthan Royals bowlers picked up at least one wicket and played their part in their team's win. While Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy snared two wickets apiece, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Trent Boult pick up 2+ wickets in Rajasthan Royals' last match against CSK? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav