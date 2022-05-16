"I feel they will get a scolding from Gautam again" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's loss to RR in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra reckons the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) players might get another dressing-down from Gautam Gambhir after their IPL 2022 loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KL Rahul's side suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022, with Sunday's 24-run defeat following a 62-run loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Gambhir, LSG's mentor, had reprimanded his players for almost giving up without a fight against Hardik Pandya's side and they could meet a similar fate after the latest reversal.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Lucknow Super Giants' qualification for Qualifier 1 is no longer in their own hands and also questioned Rahul's captaincy. He elaborated:

"I feel they (LSG players) will get a scolding from Gautam again because your fate of reaching the top two is probably not in your hands. I will want to ask a question from KL Rahul, you used eight bowlers, at times you don't need those many options. There were so many options that he didn't come to know whose overs to be bowled."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Rahul did not utilize his bowling resources effectively. Chopra explained:

"Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers but he bowled only three overs. Mohsin Khan went for runs but he bowled four. So it was slightly surprising that thery were being given one-one over spells, everyone was being given a chance - only Hooda, Quinton de Kock and Rahul did not bowl, he got all others to bowl."

Avesh Khan (1/20 in three overs), who was LSG's best bowler on the day, was not given his full quota of four overs. On the flip side, Mohsin Khan (0/43) bowled his four overs even though he was proving expensive.

"Deepak Hooda was the only shining star" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's run chase

Deepak Hooda was the only half-centurion in LSG's innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Lucknow Super Giants' chase, Aakash Chopra lauded Deepak Hooda for playing a fighting knock but questioned his batting position. He observed:

"The batting was also slightly cold. Neither runs from Quinton de Kock nor Rahul, you sent Ayush Badoni up the order. Deepak Hooda was the only shining star. He is batting well but you send him down the order."

The 44-year-old concluded by highlighting that Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis' efforts also went in vain. Chopra stated:

"Last time also you had sent Krishnappa Gowtham and Holder up the order and both of them had gotten out. Krunal Pandya's knock was good, he tried his best. Stoinis' knock was good but he got only 17 balls and they just never got going."

While Hooda top-scored for LSG with a 39-ball 59, Stoinis (27 off 17) and Pandya (25 off 23) also tried their best but it turned out to be too little, too late.

