"It looks more like a telephone number than a score" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' batting in IPL 2022 match vs PBKS

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were found slightly wanting in the batting department in Friday night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

LSG, who were comfortably placed at 98/1 in the 13th over, could only post 153/8 in their allotted 20 overs. However, their bowlers then restricted PBKS to 133/8 to help KL Rahul's side win the match by 20 runs.

While reviewing the LSG-PBKS match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants ceded their advantage after a decent start with the bat. He elaborated:

"I thought they (PBKS) were brilliant to begin with, the way they bowled the straight lines to KL Rahul, that was impressive. De Kock's 46 I thought was beautiful, in which he hit two huge sixes. Then Deepak Hooda's 34 and after that, it looks more like a telephone number than a score."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also slightly critical of the batting order adopted by the Lucknow Super Giants. Chopra explained:

"Quinton de Kock played well but whenever you see Lucknow's batting order, it's always an interesting conversation. Holder was very low in the batting order, I don't have any idea why Stoinis goes at No. 5."

Krunal Pandya was surprisingly sent ahead of Marcus Stoinis when LSG's second wicket fell in the 13th over, an ideal situation for the big-hitting Australian to thrive.

The Lucknow Super Giants were reduced to a score of 126/7 at one stage before enterprising cameos from Dushmantha Chameera (17 runs off 10 balls) and Mohsin Khan (unbeaten 13 off six deliveries) took them to a reasonable score.

"This team took a huge chance" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants playing Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan picked up the most wickets for the Lucknow Super Giants [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about LSG's defense of the 154-run target, Aakash Chopra was surprised by the franchise's decision to retain Mohsin Khan in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"If we are talking about the run chase and don't talk about Mohsin Khan, it is a pity. I was not sure, this team took a huge chance by giving him another opportunity because Avesh Khan had become fit, I thought he (Mohsin) will go out but Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul gave him another chance."

The 44-year-old added that Khan's dismissal of Liam Livingstone swung the match in the Lucknow Super Giants' favor. Chopra observed:

"It is enjoyable when local talent shines in a global league and Mohsin is that guy. The wicket he took, that was the game-changing moment. The way he dismissed Liam Livingstone, that was game, set and match."

Mohsin Khan conceded just 24 runs while picking up three wickets in his four-over spell, which also included a maiden. Apart from Livingstone, the lanky left-arm pacer also accounted for the dismissals of Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar to seal LSG's win.

