"You demolished the opposition" - Aakash Chopra on Moeen Ali's 'sensational' spell during Delhi Capitals' chase vs CSK in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Moeen Ali's three-wicket haul in Sunday (May 8) night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed the match in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) favor.

Ali returned figures of 3/13 in his four overs as the Capitals were bowled out for 117 in pursuit of a 209-run target. The CSK off-spinner dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Ripal Patel to all but finish the match as a contest.

While reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Ali's bowling performance, saying:

"You (DC) should have started well but that didn't happen. Moeen Ali's three-wicket haul was a sensational haul. He dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Ripal Patel - you demolished the opposition, the heart and the heartbeat, everything finished."

The former India cricketer added that Ali got rid of Marsh and Pant just when the duo seemed to be getting the Delhi Capitals back into the game after Srikar Bharat and David Warner's early departures. Chopra explained:

"Warner had already gotten out at the start off Theekshana's bowling, Kona Bharat had gotten out off Simarjeet's ball. Mitchell and Rishabh Pant were playing very well, there to dismiss both of them and then Ripal, he just finished it, game dusted, sealed, delivered. That was Moeen."

Marsh holed out to Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-on while trying to hit a maximum. Pant played the ball onto his stumps while attempting to force Moeen Ali off the back foot.

"The way he is getting out is disappointing" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Rishabh Pant has inside-edged the ball onto his stumps in his last two innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that Pant has looked good in the middle, Aakash Chopra was critical of the mode of his dismissals. He observed:

"This team (DC) was not even close. When you lose by such a huge margin, 91 runs to be precise, it means you have been handed an innings defeat. The big questions are that Rishabh Pant is playing amazingly well but the way he is getting out is disappointing."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that the Delhi Capitals are currently over-reliant on David Warner and Rovman Powell to a certain extent in the batting department. Chopra elaborated:

"Mitchell Marsh has to play a knock that is going to be a game-changer. Rovman Powell will not win you the match again and again, David Warner will not score runs every day. I feel this team is struggling. Delhi's condition is looking a little dispirited to me. I want Delhi to win but Delhi is not looking like winning."

The unavailability of the indisposed Prithvi Shaw in the batting department has not helped the Delhi Capitals' cause either. Rishabh Pant's side might have to win all their remaining three matches to entertain any thoughts of making the playoffs.

