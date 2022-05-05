"Virat Kohli is still running slowly" - Aakash Chopra terms it a slight concern for RCB in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli's slow batting is a slight concern for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) campaign in IPL 2022.

Kohli scored a pedestrian 30 runs off 33 deliveries in Wednesday's (May 4) Indian Premier League match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Faf du Plessis' side still posted a formidable 173/8 on the board and went on to win the match by 13 runs.

While reflecting on RCB's batting effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the contrasting knocks played by Kohli and Du Plessis. He elaborated:

"They (RCB) started well in the batting. Faf du Plessis runs fast, Virat Kohli is still running slowly and that is a slight concern. I am very happy as an Indian cricket fan, it comforts my heart if Kohli scores runs, but if you are an RCB fan, you will say Kohli will have to run a little faster."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli will have to make better use of the powerplay overs. Chopra observed:

"58 runs off 53 balls in the last match and here 30 runs off 33 balls. If you want to reach an above-par score, then you would expect your opener to actually maximize the powerplay overs."

Kohli did hit three fours and a six during his innings but struggled to even rotate strike otherwise. He also called Glenn Maxwell for a risky single which led to the latter's dismissal.

"He saved Bangalore" - Aakash Chopra on Mahipal Lomror's knock for RCB

Mahipal Lomror provided the required momentum to the RCB innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Mahipal Lomror for saving the day for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He observed:

"Faf started beautifully but then wickets fell in a cluster. Moeen Ali comes and Kohli and Faf were dismissed. That was absolutely sensational. And there came Mahipal Lomror, he saved Bangalore. The way he batted, he played well in the last match as well, 42 runs actually came in double-quick time."

The 44-year-old also had words of praise for Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik for taking their side to a reasonable total. Chopra said:

"Where everyone else was struggling, Faf did run at 172 but Kohli had a strike rate of 90, there Mahipal Lomror played very well. Lomror was not alone, Rajat Patidar was also there with him and after that, Dinesh Karthik also came and shone and overall you reached 173, which is a good score."

Lomror top-scored for RCB with a 27-ball 42 and strung together a crucial 44-run partnership with Patidar (21 off 15). Karthik (26* off 17) struck a few lusty blows which proved to be the difference in the end.

Edited by Sai Krishna