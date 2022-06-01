Aakash Chopra picks Indian T20 World Cup squad based on IPL 2022 performances; no place for Kohli, Rohit, Pant and Jadeja

Aakash Chopra has picked an Indian T20 World Cup squad based purely on IPL 2022 performances. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the most prominent names who have failed to make the team.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the former Indian batter pointed out that he has selected the team assuming the World Cup will be played tomorrow and not in October-November. He added that he has not considered the players' reputations while picking the squad.

Chopra picked KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as his two openers, saying:

"The first name I am keeping is KL Rahul. He can play till 15-17 overs, he is a T20 gun batter and scored more than 600 runs this year. I have kept Ishan Kishan along with him. If you see his numbers, you will say it was not that bad a season for Ishan Kishan."

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav to bat at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions in the batting order. Chopra elaborated:

"At No. 3, I have kept Rahul Tripathi. He played very well this, strike rate has been very high and given match-winning performances. At No. 4, I have kept SKY. He has not played all the games but he has played at a different level in the matches he played."

Chopra picked Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to play the finishers' role and also named the former as the skipper of the side. He explained:

"After that, my Player of the Tournament. I have made Hardik Pandya the captain of the team. He can play in the middle and be a finisher as well. After that, I have given a spot to Dinesh Karthik and he is my wicketkeeper as well. He has run at a strike rate of 180-190 and finished a lot of matches."

The 44-year-old chose Krunal Pandya as the spin-bowling all-rounder ahead of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. He reasoned:

"At No. 7, I have kept Krunal Pandya because he has had a very good season. He has been very economical as a bowler and scored crucial runs as a batter. He can bat up and down the order. You require a left-hander in the middle."

Krunal scalped 10 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.97 in IPL 2022. However, he did not have a great year with the bat, having scored 183 runs at a slightly below-par average of 20.33.

Aakash Chopra's specialist bowlers in his T20 World Cup squad

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra picked Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh as the four frontline bowlers in his playing XI. He observed:

"After that, Yuzi Chahal has to be in my side. Then I have three fast bowlers and the fourth fast bowler is Hardik Pandya - Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh. I am seeing this as the XI."

Chopra named Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah as the five additional players in his 16-member squad.

Aakash Chopra's T20 World Cup squad based on IPL 2022 performances: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

