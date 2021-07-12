IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra picks Royal Challengers Bangalore's possible retentions

Aakash Chopra has named the four players the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could look to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. He made these picks in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most followed teams in the IPL. However, they have not yet managed to win the prestigious trophy, having fallen at the last hurdle on three occasions.

The Bangalore-based franchise are known to have a formidable batting lineup. They have added much-needed potency in their bowling lineup of late, which has contributed to their good runs in last year's edition of the league and IPL 2021 thus far.

While initially stating that none of the franchises apart from the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals are likely to retain four players, Aakash Chopra observed the Royal Challengers Bangalore might also be able to do so.

The former KKR player named Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as undoubtedly the first two players the franchise might want to retain. He said:

"Other than the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, I don't see another franchise who can retain four players. If you look towards RCB, then Virat Kohli will be the first retention, the second retention will be AB de Villiers."

There is no clarity for now on whether AB de Villiers would be keen to continue plying his trade in the IPL from next year onwards.

If the Proteas great opts not to play, the Royal Challengers Bangalore could look to retain Glenn Maxwell as their overseas player, considering the exorbitant price they dished out for the maverick Aussie and his excellent performances for them thus far.

"Glenn Maxwell is a good guy, we have caught up in past at Australia. He is just very happy to be part of RCB and I see a different energy in him this season." - Virat Kohli — Abhi (@Abhicricket18) April 9, 2021

Aakash Chopra on the other two players the Royal Challengers Bangalore could retain

Devdutt Padiakkal has been prolific for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the order

Aakash Chopra named Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal as the other two Indian players the Royal Challengers Bangalore might want to retain.

"For the third, I will be thinking about Yuzi Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal, one out of them. In fact, I will want to retain three Indians, Yuzi Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli - the three Indians and one overseas player in AB de Villiers. That's it, so this is another team which can actually retain four players."

Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar might be a couple of other players the Royal Challengers Bangalore could consider as their retention options.

My 4 retentions for RCB



Kohli

Ab(maxi if ab retires)

Ddp

Siraj



Agree ? — ARJUN (@Viratian0512) July 5, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava