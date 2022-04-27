“Jagadeesha Suchith might get exposed” - Aakash Chopra picks SRH’s weak link ahead of IPL 2022 match vs GT

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that a weak spin department could hurt the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2022 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old predicted that left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith could prove expensive against the likes of Hardik Pandya and David Miller if there is no purchase from the surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Suchith, 28, has claimed four wickets in three matches for SRH so far. He came into the playing XI after Washington Sundar suffered a hand injury earlier in the tournament.

Previewing Hyderabad’s clash against Gujarat on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed concern over Kane Williamson’s spin-bowling options. He stated:

“Spin department is SRH’s weak link. I feel Jagadeesha Suchith might get exposed in this match at the Wankhede Stadium. If it is not the same surface where Mumbai faced Lucknow, the ball will not grip and turn. And, if Suchith comes up against Hardik Pandya or David Miller, he could be taken to the cleaners. Expect some big sixes.”

The cricketer-turned-analyst, however, admitted that the fast bowlers are doing a great job for the team and keeping them in the hunt. Chopra added:

“Everyone in the pace bowling department is doing their job. Marco Jansen is not your gun T20 bowler, but dismissed three RCB batters in one over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not at the peak of his powers, but he is there or thereabouts. T Natarajan also seems to claim a wicket in the powerplay. Umran Malik is a superfast express and now he is picking up wickets as well.”

Hyderabad’s bowlers demolished the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 68 in their last match. Jansen dismissed Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in one over, while Natarajan also impressed with figures of three for 10.

“If SRH have to bat first, they will be in trouble” - Aakash Chopra

Shifting focus to Hyderabad’s batting, Chopra claimed that their weaknesses in the department could get exposed if they bat first. SRH have won all five of their matches while bowling first.

Opener Abhishek Sharma is Hyderabad’s leading run-getter in IPL 2022. He has scored 220 runs from seven matches, followed by Rahul Tripathi (212) and Aiden Markram (190).

Sharing his views on SRH's batters, Chopra said:

“Rahul Tripathi is a gun player. He is the strength of the team. When he plays well, like he did against KKR, a lot of their weaknesses get dwarfed. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Shashank Singh form the rest of the batting. That’s about it. If SRH have to bat first, they will be in trouble.”

While SRH are third in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from seven games, GT are second with 12 from seven.

