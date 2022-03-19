×
"There are some Indian options as well" - Aakash Chopra on potential non-overseas options who could replace Mark Wood ahead of IPL 2022 

Mark Wood has been sidelined indefinitely due to a major elbow injury
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Mar 19, 2022 12:04 PM IST
News

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels there are a few Indian players that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can look into following Mark Wood's injury. The English pacer will not be a part of IPL 2022 after sustaining a major elbow injury that rules him out indefinitely.

The new franchise is yet to name a replacement for the 32-year-old speedster. Wood was roped in for a sum of ₹7.5 crore at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month. He was expected to share the new ball with Avesh Khan in a probing partnership in the early overs.

We will miss you this season, speedster! @MAWood33 🚀 #LucknowSuperGiants family wishes our Woody a speedy recovery!💪🎥: Fancode #AbApniBaariHai #TataIPL #IPL2022 #CricketNews #CricketUpdates https://t.co/Kf9S1gUJuO

Admitting that the list of replacements is thin, the former player named a few Indian candidates that could be considered by the franchise. Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"There are some Indian options as well like Kulwant Khejroliya, Dhawal Kulkarni and Sandeep Warrier. These players present themselves as options after being unsold at the auctions."

Chopra added:

"Even Ishant Sharma is an option. At this point in time, it is running really really thin."

Kulwant Khejroliya, who is one of the rare left-arm pacers in India, was last seen playing for RCB in IPL 2019. Despite making his debut for the national team on the tour of Sri Lanka last year, Sandeep Warrier found no suitors at the auction table.

Ishant Sharma will be playing for Delhi tomorrow in Ranji Trophy.

Ishant Sharma, who went unsold for his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the auction, chose to return to the domestic circuit for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. The veteran seamer is seemingly not in the scheme of things with the national team as well.

"Absence of overseas players early in the tournament an issue" - Aakash Chopra

Chopra noted how the lack of overseas players in the initial phase of the tournament could impact the likes of Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Several overseas players will be occupied with their international assignments and as a result, will not be available for the initial leg that begins on March 26. Chopra said:

"If you look at Delhi Capitals, there are only three overseas players available. Lucknow Super Giants are going through the same problem as well. When they start the tournament, several of their players will not be available,"

Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood and Marcus Stoinis are slated to miss the opening phase of the tournament for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be devoid of the services of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi in the beginning. Anrich Nortje's participation is a huge doubt following injury concerns.

Edited by Parimal
