"I think they should finish in the top 4, they have the team to do so" - Aakash Chopra on how Punjab Kings will fare in IPL 2022 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has tipped Punjab Kings (PBKS) to clinch a playoff spot in the upcoming IPL 2022. The 2014 IPL finalists went all out at the two-day mega auction to build a team from scratch.

Punjab Kings have only secured a top-four finish on two occasions and have seen several squads and coaching overhauls over the years. The franchise appointed their tenth captain in the form of Mayank Agarwal ahead of the upcoming season.

Predicting the highest run-scorer, wicket-taker and table position for the Punjab Kings, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Shikhar Dhawan will be the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings. There is a possibility that he might win the Orange Cap in the process as well. Rabada will be the leading wicket-taker, he might win the Purple Cap as well. Highest strike rate is a close call between Agarwal, Livingstone, and Shahrukh but I think it'll be Livingstone. I think they should finish in the top 4, they have the team to do so."

Punjab Kings went into the auction with the highest purse after retaining only two players - Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. The franchise, being one of the most active members at the auction table, have built a formidable squad.

Predicting the playing XI for Punjab Kings for their first contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chopra said:

"Dhawan and Mayank to open the innings. They might be the most consistent opening pair. With Bairstow not there for the first couple of matches, they will have to play Prabhaimran Singh at No. 3. Then comes Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan, then Benny Howell at No. 6."

Chopra added:

"Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep as the bowlers. This team will be even better after Bairstow returns."

Jonny Bairstow is part of the England squad currently competing in a Test series against West Indies. The explosive England batter is expected to be available after the culmination of the third Test, which begins on March 24.

"Punjab Kings could be a 190-200 run-scoring team on a consistent basis" - Aakash Chopra

The franchise managed to buy Shahrukh Khan at the mega-auction for a sum of ₹9 crores. They went on to shell out another ₹11.5 crores to secure the services of Liam Livingstone. Chopra feels that the big-hitters in the squad are one of the Punjab Kings' biggest strengths.

Opining that the side has the potential to score heavily on a regular basis, Chopra said:

"If you look at the strengths of this team, they have plenty of big-hitters. This might be one of the most explosive sides in the IPL. If the four of Bairstow, Livingstone, Shahrukh, and Odean Smith play well, then this will be a 190-200 run-scoring team on a consistent basis."

The side's big-hitters could be a force to be reckoned with for the opposition bowlers, especially with the IPL 2022 taking place on relatively good batting surfaces in Maharashtra.

