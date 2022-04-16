“If this is your best XI, why did you spend so much on Tim David?” - Aakash Chopra questions MI’s team selection for IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned Mumbai Indians’ (MI) team selection policy in IPL 2022, claiming that they are not making the best use of their resources. Reacting to head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s recent statement that Mumbai are playing their best XI under the conditions, Chopra wondered why the likes of Tim David are not getting a second chance.

Following Mumbai’s fifth successive loss in IPL 2022, Jayawardene stated that they feel they are playing the best possible team but lamented that the rub of the green is not going their way. He also conceded that MI have not been ruthless enough this season.

According to Chopra, though, the franchise are making life difficult for themselves by being rigid in their team selection. Speaking ahead of Mumbai's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (16 April), he said on his on his YouTube channel:

“I feel MI are unsure of their playing XI. Mahela Jayawardene recently said that this is their best XI. If this is your best XI, why did you spend so much money on Tim David? Also, why did you buy Fabian Allen and Riley Meredith? What was the point of spending so much on these players if you are not going to play more than two or three overseas cricketers?”

Mumbai spent ₹8.25 crore to purchase all-rounder David at the IPL auction in February. The 26-year-old was, however, dropped from the playing XI after failing in the first two matches.

“Does Kieron Pollard fit into MI’s best XI?” - Aakash Chopra

The former cricketer also raised questions about West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s form, asking how he fits into Mumbai’s best XI. Chopra further pointed out the lack of balance in the line-up with no all-rounders in the lower order. The 44-year-old opined:

“There are questions that need to be asked. Does Kieron Pollard fit into MI’s best XI? He is completely out of form. Murugan Ashwin is also a constant part of the playing XI. Just look at the line-up, which they are terming their best XI. They have six batters and then five bowlers. There is no all-rounder in the lower order.”

Chopra further suggested that Mumbai are not making the best use of Suryakumar Yadav’s form by sending him at No. 5. He explained:

“Of the six batters that Mumbai are playing, Suryakumar Yadav is batting at the No. 5 position. This is a guy who is in red-hot form. If you are sending him in to bat at No. 5, then how are you making the best use of his form?”

Suryakumar has been in terrific form for Mumbai. In the three matches that he has played, he has scored 52, 68* and 43.

