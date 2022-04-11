"It was a struggle right from the start" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' batting effort against Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that almost all the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters, barring Shimron Hetmyer, struggled in the middle in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RR meandered to a score of 67/4 in the first 10 overs of their innings. However, Hetmyer's explosive knock took them to a fighting total of 165/6 and they eventually won the match by three runs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals' top-order batters were dismissed quite cheaply. He elaborated:

"It was a struggle right from the start if you see RR's situation, whether it was Buttler or Samson. Devdutt Padikkal played for a little while for sure but then he also got out. Rassie van der Dussen also gets out."

While lauding the LSG bowlers' initial spells, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that the match could have taken a different course had Krunal Pandya held on to Hetmyer's offering. Chopra observed:

"Krishnappa Gowtham picked up two important wickets. Dushmantha was bowling really well. Avesh hits the stump as soon as he comes to bowl. And there Shimron Hetmyer - a lot to admire. He batted very well. He got a life, Krunal dropped a catch, if he had held that, the story might have been different."

Hetmyer was dropped by Pandya when he had scored a run-a-ball 14. The southpaw made LSG pay for the mistake as he finished with an unbeaten 59 off just 36 deliveries.

"Something happened which is historic" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals retiring out R Ashwin

R Ashwin strung together a 68-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Rajasthan Royals' decision to retire out R Ashwin was a historic move. He said:

"They sent Ashwin to bat up the order. Ashwin also hit two sixes against Krishnappa Gowtham but after that, something happened which is historic, that he retired out. I feel he was called from outside, he said he is going and Riyan Parag will come and bat."

The renowned commentator concluded by casting his vote in favor of the call taken by the Rajasthan Royals. Chopra stated:

"It might not have made too much of a difference in the end to the total score but it was an important moment because you destigmatized the taboo, that you do not retire out anyone. It is absolutely correct in my opinion."

Ashwin scored 28 runs off 23 balls to help resurrect the Rajasthan Royals innings alongside Hetmyer. Riyan Parag, who replaced him in the middle, scored eight runs off four deliveries, which included a six off Jason Holder's bowling.

